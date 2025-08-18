Web3 Sports Gamers Prefer Quick Wins Over Full Matches, Says Sweet's Tom Mizzone

Arcade-style sports games are proving more effective than traditional sports simulations at retaining users in the Web3 space, according to Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.

Speaking about engagement trends, Mizzone said the short, repeatable gameplay loops of arcade titles make them particularly suited for blockchain-based ecosystems where daily activity compounds user involvement.

"In Web3 specifically, the quick-win nature of arcade gameplay keeps players coming back daily to earn and use rewards, which compounds engagement over time," Mizzone told Benzinga in an interview.

He added that sports-themed mini-games offer a "lower barrier to entry, faster gameplay loops, and shorter session times," often resulting in higher frequency of play and stronger short-term retention than full-length sports simulations.

Mizzone pointed to internal data showing a sharp increase in participation.

"We're already seeing it with in-app purchases up 650% in the last 30 days, 15% of organic users playing for 5+ consecutive days in a row, [and] 30% of organic users return for at least 2 days in a row,” he said.

The comments arrive as Sweet continues expanding SCOR, its sports-focused blockchain gaming ecosystem.

According to the company, SCOR integrates licensed athletes into mini-games, allowing players to use branded digital assets for in-game power-ups and exclusive perks.

The platform says this strategy not only strengthens fan connections but also creates a new channel for athletes to broaden their exposure.

Sweet also highlights the role of major sporting events in driving adoption.

"Releasing a game alongside a major sporting event taps into peak fan excitement and creates an immediate connection," Mizzone said, noting that such timing boosts both acquisition and retention.

Alongside Mizzone's remarks, Sweet recently announced plans to expand SCOR's mini-game offerings with a broader social and competitive layer.

The company says it aims to "mirror the competitive spirit and social bonds that fuel real-world sports," positioning arcade-style titles as a daily engagement tool rather than one tied only to match days.

The company has emphasized that Web3 gaming's biggest challenge remains bridging entertainment with tokenized in-game economies.

"Casual players are there to have fun first, so tokenized economies have to feel like a natural extension of the gameplay," Mizzone explained.

He noted that sustainability in tokenomics will be key to ensuring that engagement translates into long-term value rather than short-term speculation.

By leveraging recognizable athletes, quick gameplay loops, and the cultural momentum of major sports events, Sweet is betting that arcade-style games will drive deeper adoption of blockchain-based fan engagement platforms, an approach it sees as complementary to, but more accessible than, traditional sports simulations.

