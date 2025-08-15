August 15, 2025 3:40 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Ahead Of Trump-Putin Summit

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading largely sideways on Friday, showing a mild negative bias after recent volatility.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$117,312.26
EthereumETH/USD$4,418.23
SolanaSOL/USD$185.22
XRPXRP/USD$3.08
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2239
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001274

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6% and grew 1.9%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 9.4% and dropped 1.5%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 119,676 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $434.18 million.
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Flare FLR/USD, Mantle MNT/USD and Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mookie observed Bitcoin briefly touching $119,000 overnight before easing back to $117,000 on Friday, noting dominance remains below 60%.

He highlighted the $117K–$119K range as Bitcoin's current "comfort zone," with traders watching the weekend for a potential push toward a new all-time high.

Income Sharks predicts Bitcoin may soon break a trendline, which could spark more panic than necessary. He expects the market to eventually settle into a muted channel that still holds support.

MaxBecauseBTC emphasized that while Bitcoin is showing short-term weakness, Ethereum could continue running if overall market conditions remain strong. He identifies $115,000 as a key support; a break below this level could push BTC toward $110,000, with a major volume gap possibly driving it even lower.

Michael van de Poppe added that corrections are normal, noting Bitcoin recently rejected at a key level. He expects BTC to range lower for a while before attempting an upward breakout, which could give altcoins an opportunity to perform strongly.

