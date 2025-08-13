Bitcoin Cracks $120,000, Ethereum Taps $4,700 As Solana Surges Past $200

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher Won ednesday morning, with Ethereum once again leading the way.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $120,676.91 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,680.41 Solana SOL/USD $201.40 XRP XRP/USD $3.27 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2462 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001387

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6.9% and grew 18.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 2.1% and increased 4.6%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 114,730 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $533.33 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $65.95 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $523.9 million.

Trader Notes: Rekt Capital says BTC is perfectly positioned to confirm its bull flag breakout, with $120,000 potentially flipping into strong support for a run to new all-time highs.

Daan Crypto Trades adds that BTC has cleared the $120,000 liquidity cluster after dipping below $115,000, but remains range-bound, shifting trader focus toward altcoins.

Jelle notes Ethereum is less than 5% from price discovery, with momentum accelerating and only one major resistance left to clear.

Javon Marks sees similarities to past bull cycles, projecting a possible +188% rally toward ~$9.63, with room for even higher moves.

For Solana, Jelle expects a strong comeback; once it breaks above $200, resistance should thin significantly, aligning with the market's broader rally.

Trader Tardigrade spots an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart, with the right shoulder nearly formed, hinting at a possible bullish reversal.

