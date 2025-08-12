Bitcoin To Hit $150,000, Coin Bureau's Nic Puckrin Affirms

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, crypto analyst and Coin Bureau founder Nic Puckrin shared his views on Bitcoin's BTC/USD price trajectory, its growing role as a treasury asset, the recent crypto regulatory blueprint, and how altcoin ETF approvals might impact Bitcoin ETFs.

What Happened: Puckrin forecasts Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by the end of 2025, largely contingent on an anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut around September.

He notes retail investor participation remains subdued but expects it to pick up post-rate cut, fuelling a strong rally that could extend into 2026 before liquidity rotates into altcoins and riskier assets.

He cautions that the trend of companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets carries significant risks.

Many corporations are buying Bitcoin for publicity or out of desperation, often at elevated prices, which could lead to forced selling during typical 30-40% market corrections.

Unlike early adopters with conviction and timing, these actions risk triggering a market collapse or a prolonged "crypto winter."

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Entering Pivotal Bull Market Phase—Here’s What It Means

Crypto Blueprint And Regulation

Nic Puckrin highlights President Trump's Crypto Blueprint and the SEC's Project Crypto as major steps toward clearer regulatory frameworks and broader mainstream acceptance.

He points to the executive order enabling retirement plans—managing $8.7 trillion in assets—to invest in crypto as a potential source of significant, long-term capital inflows.

While these developments signal growing legitimacy, Puckrin emphasizes that the real impact hinges on regulatory implementation.

There's a risk that institutional incentives may stifle innovation and disproportionately benefit Wall Street players. Nonetheless, the U.S. crypto regulatory landscape has fundamentally shifted.

Altcoin ETF Approvals

According to Puckrin, altcoin ETF approvals are unlikely to drastically affect Bitcoin ETF inflows because of the multitude of crypto investment options—such as IPOs and tokenized equities—that already compete for liquidity.

He notes Bitcoin dominance is declining while Ethereum's ETH/USD market share is growing, signaling a natural rotation into altcoins.

Altcoin ETFs might capture some of this liquidity, but overall market dynamics will outweigh the direct impact of ETF approvals.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock