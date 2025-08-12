BitMine Expands Stock Sale Program To $24.5 Billion For Ethereum Purchases

- BitMine’s move comes amid rising corporate accumulation of ETH, positioning it among leading publicly traded Ethereum treasury companies.
- The company has not disclosed a deployment schedule for the funds but maintains a focus on long-term Ethereum growth.
BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR has significantly expanded its stock sale capacity, outlining plans to raise up to $24.5 billion to accelerate Ethereum acquisitions.
What Happened: According to a supplementary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ethereum ETH/USD treasury company increased the maximum total of common stock it may sell under its Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement to $24.5 billion.
This total includes up to $2 billion authorized under its original prospectus, $2.5 billion under a prior supplement, and an additional $20 billion authorized under the newly filed supplement.
Prior to this update, BitMine reported that it had already completed sales under the program totaling roughly $4.5 billion, alongside a small additional issuance of $723 worth of stock.
Why It Matters: The announcement drew market attention, as the firm is expected to channel proceeds primarily into purchasing ETH.
Following the filing, Ethereum's price rose above $4,400, reflecting investor anticipation of large-scale institutional demand.
BitMine, which positions itself as a major Ethereum treasury vehicle, has been expanding its holdings amid a broader surge in corporate crypto accumulation.
The company has not provided a specific timeline for deploying the new capital but has consistently indicated its long-term strategy to grow ETH reserves.
