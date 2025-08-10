August 10, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Witnesses Whopping 643% Surge in Large Holder Netflows

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a massive 643% increase in large holder netflows.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, this surge indicates a bullish shift among the large holders or ‘whales’ of Shiba Inu. A rise in large holder netflows typically signifies accumulation from these whales, which remains a positive sign.

This surge comes at a crucial time for Shiba Inu as it faces a significant test in its market momentum. The cryptocurrency is currently testing resistance at the 200-day SMA, currently at $0.00001371.

To advance its bullish momentum, it needs to surpass this level and reach $0.000016 and then $0.00002.

As per the data, after a seven-day drop to hit a low of $0.0000116 on July 28, Shiba Inu has rebounded since Aug. 2. The rally gained momentum on Aug. 6, with Shiba Inu managing to secure a position above the 50-day SMA at $0.00001277.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie recently predicted an ultra-bullish market as the cryptocurrency world anticipates altseason, a period where alternative cryptocurrencies or altcoins outperform with large price jumps.

Altseason Watch – August 2025

The Altcoin Season Index sits at 39, signaling it's still Bitcoin Season.
To officially enter altseason, the index must cross 75, with BTC dominance dropping below 60%.

🔸 Current BTC dominance: ~61%
🔸 Alt momentum: Building slowly across ETH,… pic.twitter.com/reUBTg7KPP

