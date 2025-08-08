August 8, 2025 2:44 PM 2 min read

What Happens When A Country Builds Real Banks Around Bitcoin? El Salvador Is About To Show Us

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

El Salvador is signaling its next move in integrating Bitcoin BTC/USD into its financial system, with plans underway to introduce banks centered entirely around the cryptocurrency.

The country’s official Bitcoin Office made the announcement on X, hinting at the creation of "Bitcoin Banks," potentially the first banking institutions globally to be fully built on Bitcoin infrastructure.

This initiative appears to follow the outline of President Nayib Bukele's earlier proposal for a Bank for Private Investment (BPI), which aimed to attract international financial players through a more flexible regulatory framework.

Under this model, institutions would require a minimum capital of $50 million and at least two shareholders.

They could also opt to register as digital asset custodians or Bitcoin service providers.

While the BPI legislation is still being reviewed, the statement suggests that Bitcoin-focused banking may move forward in parallel.

Details on how these Bitcoin Banks will operate remain limited, but early indicators suggest that financial services such as lending, savings, and payments will be offered in BTC instead of traditional fiat.

Such a structure would position El Salvador as a pioneer in national-level crypto banking, potentially attracting global Bitcoin businesses and capital.

Max Keiser, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and senior advisor to President Bukele, has described the development as part of Bitcoin's inevitable global ascent.

Keiser, alongside Stacy Herbert, who heads El Salvador's Bitcoin Office, has been instrumental in pushing the country's pro-crypto agenda since Bitcoin was declared legal tender in 2021.

Also Read: Coinbase’s DEX Trading Rollout: Hidden Gem Tokens, Instant Listings, Zero Network Fees

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Despite the bold vision, the road ahead is uncertain.

Critics point to the absence of regulatory clarity as a major concern.

No formal legal framework has been published for how these institutions will operate, leaving questions about oversight and safeguards unanswered.

Additionally, El Salvador's ongoing financial ties with the International Monetary Fund, including a $1.4 billion credit agreement, may invite resistance, given the IMF’s longstanding opposition to Bitcoin's role in national economies.

Other challenges include Bitcoin's volatility, which could disrupt banking operations by impacting the value of customer deposits or loans.

On the ground, Bitcoin adoption remains low, with most Salvadorans still relying on the U.S. dollar for everyday transactions.

Meanwhile, skepticism over the government’s Bitcoin purchases, which some analysts claim involve internal wallet transfers rather than actual new acquisitions, continues to fuel trust issues.

While the concept of Bitcoin-only banks marks a bold chapter in El Salvador's ongoing crypto experiment, the success of this initiative will depend on regulatory execution, public buy-in, and global response.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116421.38-0.93%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved