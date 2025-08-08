Blockchain Meets The Stratosphere: World Mobile Launches High-Altitude Connectivity Aircraft With Protelindo

Blockchain-powered telecom company World Mobile announced Friday that it has partnered with Indonesia's largest digital infrastructure provider, Protelindo, to launch a new stratospheric telecommunications platform aimed at expanding global connectivity.

The initiative, called World Mobile Stratospheric, utilizes high-altitude, hydrogen-powered aircraft to provide direct-to-handset connections via blockchain-based infrastructure.

The fixed-wing aircraft, developed in collaboration with a global aerospace leader, is designed to fly at altitudes of up to 20,000 meters.

Field tests in the UK with BT, in Europe with Deutsche Telekom, and across the Middle East have demonstrated the aircraft's ability to support up to 500,000 simultaneous mobile connections.

The platform promises greater bandwidth, lower latency, and significantly reduced operating and environmental costs, up to 99% less environmental impact compared to conventional telecom deployments.

At the core of the project is World Mobile's blockchain token WMTX/USD, which underpins its decentralized sharing-economy model.

CEO Micky Watkins emphasized the importance of this token-based infrastructure. "By combining advanced aerospace technology with token-driven economics, we are building a network that connects more people, faster, and in a way that is economically and environmentally sustainable."

Protelindo, whose telecom towers and fiber infrastructure cover Indonesia's archipelago, sees the technology as a leap forward for the region's underserved areas.

A company spokesperson noted that World Mobile's model could dramatically improve access in remote regions.

While skepticism around blockchain remains in traditional telecom sectors, World Mobile is positioning itself as a viable alternative and complementary player, especially in markets like the United States, where connectivity remains uneven.

The aircraft's payload and endurance capabilities also open the door to additional applications beyond telecommunications, signaling broader use cases for blockchain-driven infrastructure in stratospheric operations.

