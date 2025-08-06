Altura Joins Kuvi.ai To Enable AI Agents In Blockchain Gaming

Kuvi.ai, a platform focused on intent-based automation in digital finance, has acquired Web3 gaming infrastructure provider Altura in a move to bring its AI-enabled agent technology to the gaming vertical.

Altura, known for its early development of smart contracts and SDKs for blockchain-based games, now becomes part of Kuvi's broader mission to enable intelligent, self-managing agents across the crypto economy.

Kuvi has acquired all core assets of Altura, including its developer tools, exchange listings, brand identity, token system and existing infrastructure partnerships.

The acquisition includes plans to relaunch Altura as a consumer-facing application that allows users to manage in-game assets across both traditional (Web2) and blockchain-based (Web3) games.

The updated Altura app will integrate with Kuvi's core platform and retain its original ALU/USD token, while also offering incentives through KUVI/USD rewards and access to Kuvi's features.

According to Kuvi CEO Dylan Dewdney, the acquisition will stabilize the Altura ecosystem, reactivate dormant developer relationships and create a user-facing product to manage, trade or collateralize game assets using Kuvi's automation layer.

Also Read: How Ethereum Treasury Companies Beat Out ETFs: Standard Chartered

Kuvi intends to utilize Altura's infrastructure for staking, asset transfers, and cross-chain functionality in the gaming context.

This move follows Kuvi's recent private beta launch of its Agentic Finance Operating System (AF-OS), which enables users to automate blockchain-based financial actions via natural language instructions.

With the acquisition of Altura, Kuvi is extending this intent-based model into gaming, adding a new use case to its modular architecture.

The acquisition also provides Kuvi with opportunities to revive or expand existing Altura partnerships, including those with networks like Immutable, by offering early access to Kuvi’s upcoming consumer tools.

Kuvi's recent fundraising efforts include a seed round led by Moon Pursuit Capital and investments from names such as Michael Terpin (Transform Ventures) and Dennis Liu (VirtualBacon).

The company's valuation has doubled to $30 million.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• How A Bot Is Bringing Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain Trading To Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock