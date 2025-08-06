How A Bot Is Bringing Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain Trading To Telegram

Cherry AI, a Telegram-based infrastructure provider for Web3 communities, on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of its native token, CHERRY, scheduled for Aug. 14.

The platform, which claims over 15 million users and integration across more than 200,000 Telegram TON/USD groups, operates a network of bots that assist crypto projects with trading, community management, and user engagement.

Its infrastructure is reportedly used by around 110,000 Web3 communities.

According to the company, Cherry AI has generated $5 million in on-chain revenue since late 2024, with reported monthly growth of 65%.

A portion of this revenue is allocated for token buybacks and burns.

Cherry's tools are designed to simplify on-chain interactions within Telegram.

Features include automated contract scanning, decentralized exchange (DEX) routing across major chains like Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain, and bot-based community management functions.

Also Read: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee: Owning Bitcoin Is Like Owning Land Under A McDonald’s

The platform also offers a Telegram-based trading bot, "Cherry Sniper," with two modes: one prioritizing execution speed and another designed for privacy and non-custodial control.

The CHERRY token will serve several functions within the ecosystem, including payment for advertising services and access to premium tools.

Cherry AI states that users who stake the token may be eligible for a share of revenue generated from bot-based services and in-app advertising.

The company also notes that the upcoming launch follows earlier product rollouts such as a Telegram-based launchpad and that it has formed partnerships with various Web3 entities including NotCoin, Maestro, and Manta.

Early-stage investors include names such as Moneylord and Coinguru.

While Telegram has become a primary communication tool for crypto communities, the use of bots for trading and community coordination remains a niche but growing area within the broader digital asset infrastructure space.

Cherry AI is positioning itself as a provider of such tooling, specifically designed for Telegram's ecosystem.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock