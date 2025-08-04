Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Relief Rally Off Saturday Lows

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization rises 1.1% to $3.7 trillion.
- Traders highlight key BTC levels needed for a move to new peaks; XRP’s $3.06 could trigger major short liquidations
Crypto markets are ticking higher on Monday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin on its bounce from weekend lows.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$114,231.74
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,556.23
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$162.35
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.99
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2013
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001229
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.1% and grew 3.97%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 10.4% and increased by 3.9%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 58,070 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $147.33 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $812.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $152.3 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to a momentum shift for Bitcoin, citing signals from the MVRV ratio, which often precedes trend changes.
Michael van de Poppe observes Bitcoin approaching a key resistance zone, a crucial step toward a new all-time high.
However, a breakout isn’t confirmed yet.
If rejected, a pullback to the $110,000–$112,000 range is likely.
For a sustained rally, Bitcoin must break above $114,800 and $116,800. A temporary dip before a breakout later this month or in September wouldn't be unexpected.
More Crypto Online highlights Ethereum's technical setup, suggesting a breakout above $3,703 could lead to a test of $4,100 in August.
Analyst CW shares insights on XRP and Solana:
- XRP is currently liquidating short positions after flushing overleveraged longs. If price reaches $3.06, a major wave of short liquidations could follow, potentially driving the price higher.
- Solana now ranks third in futures market volume, indicating strong trader interest. A move to $166.8 would trigger significant short liquidations and could cause a rapid price spike.
Trader Tardigrade comments on Dogecoin, noting its RSI is nearing 50—a key pivot between bearish and bullish momentum. If the current uptrend holds, it may signal a shift toward bullish continuation and further upside potential.
