August 4, 2025 7:25 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Relief Rally Off Saturday Lows

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets are ticking higher on Monday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin on its bounce from weekend lows.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,231.74
EthereumETH/USD$3,556.23
SolanaSOL/USD$162.35
XRPXRP/USD$2.99
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2013
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001229

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.1% and grew 3.97%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 10.4% and increased by 3.9%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 58,070 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $147.33 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $812.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $152.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to a momentum shift for Bitcoin, citing signals from the MVRV ratio, which often precedes trend changes.

Michael van de Poppe observes Bitcoin approaching a key resistance zone, a crucial step toward a new all-time high.

However, a breakout isn’t confirmed yet.

If rejected, a pullback to the $110,000–$112,000 range is likely.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

For a sustained rally, Bitcoin must break above $114,800 and $116,800. A temporary dip before a breakout later this month or in September wouldn't be unexpected.

More Crypto Online highlights Ethereum's technical setup, suggesting a breakout above $3,703 could lead to a test of $4,100 in August.

Analyst CW shares insights on XRP and Solana:

  • XRP is currently liquidating short positions after flushing overleveraged longs. If price reaches $3.06, a major wave of short liquidations could follow, potentially driving the price higher.
  • Solana now ranks third in futures market volume, indicating strong trader interest. A move to $166.8 would trigger significant short liquidations and could cause a rapid price spike.

Trader Tardigrade comments on Dogecoin, noting its RSI is nearing 50—a key pivot between bearish and bullish momentum. If the current uptrend holds, it may signal a shift toward bullish continuation and further upside potential.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114382.530.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.20091.07%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3553.971.63%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000120.25%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$162.030.04%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.991.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved