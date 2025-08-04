Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Relief Rally Off Saturday Lows

Crypto markets are ticking higher on Monday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin on its bounce from weekend lows.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,231.74 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,556.23 Solana SOL/USD $162.35 XRP XRP/USD $2.99 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2013 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001229

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.1% and grew 3.97%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 10.4% and increased by 3.9%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 58,070 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $147.33 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $812.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $152.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to a momentum shift for Bitcoin, citing signals from the MVRV ratio, which often precedes trend changes.

Michael van de Poppe observes Bitcoin approaching a key resistance zone, a crucial step toward a new all-time high.

However, a breakout isn’t confirmed yet.

If rejected, a pullback to the $110,000–$112,000 range is likely.

For a sustained rally, Bitcoin must break above $114,800 and $116,800. A temporary dip before a breakout later this month or in September wouldn't be unexpected.

More Crypto Online highlights Ethereum's technical setup, suggesting a breakout above $3,703 could lead to a test of $4,100 in August.

Analyst CW shares insights on XRP and Solana:

XRP is currently liquidating short positions after flushing overleveraged longs. If price reaches $3.06, a major wave of short liquidations could follow, potentially driving the price higher.

Solana now ranks third in futures market volume, indicating strong trader interest. A move to $166.8 would trigger significant short liquidations and could cause a rapid price spike.

Trader Tardigrade comments on Dogecoin, noting its RSI is nearing 50—a key pivot between bearish and bullish momentum. If the current uptrend holds, it may signal a shift toward bullish continuation and further upside potential.

