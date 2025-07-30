Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Retail Traders Short Ahead Of FOMC

Cryptocurrency markets are trading flat as retail traders increase short positions ahead of FOMC meeting and final tariff deadline of Aug. 1.

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 9.6% and 20.8%, respectively. Daily active addresses moved higher by 2.5% and 12.7%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 121,880 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $272.38 million.

SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $79.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $218.6 million.

Trader Notes: Bitcoin is forming a bullish rectangle pattern, according to trader Mags, signaling a strong continuation setup.

A breakout and new all-time high may be imminent.

Crypto Seth cautioned that many retail traders are shorting Bitcoin with 100x leverage ahead of FOMC, a risky strategy vulnerable to even minor price moves that could trigger massive liquidations.

On the Ethereum front, traders continue to eye $4,000 as the major resistance level.

Michael van de Poppe sees no significant shift in ETH's trajectory, anticipating further upside momentum but warning of a potential sharp correction after hitting $4,000.

Ted Pillows echoed this, noting Ethereum has reclaimed liquidity and remains bullish above $3,632 support.

Solana is at a critical juncture. Crypto Bullet urged bulls to defend the current support zone or risk a drop to $160.

Dogecoin shows signs of resilience amid broader consolidation. Trader Tardigrade spotted a hidden bullish divergence on the 4-hour chart, with price forming higher lows while RSI prints lower lows—often an early sign of rebounding strength in a fading downtrend.

