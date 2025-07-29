FOMC Meeting Preview: Will Jerome Powell Accelerate The Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Bull Run?

Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies continue to trade sideways ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, though pundits expect volatility to pick up soon.

What Happened: Market commentator Cryptoinsightuk noted on Tuesday that Bitcoin has been consolidating in a tight range for weeks.

The analyst compares that to prior cycles where accumulation phases lasted 60–240 days before explosive upward moves.

This looks like “the calm before the storm,” framing the current price structure as impulsive move → consolidation → next leg up.

Bullish Technical Setup:

Bitcoin dominance has climbed as altcoins bled, but CryptoInsightUK sees signs this trend is peaking.

Ethereum ETH/USD is within "touching distance" of overhead liquidity, with the analyst’s conclusion that "once you get this close, you usually sweep it."

is within "touching distance" of overhead liquidity, with the analyst’s conclusion that "once you get this close, you usually sweep it." ETH could clear resistance levels without a meaningful pullback, especially with dovish macro tailwinds in play.

The analyst also pointed out shifting dynamics between Powell and Trump, suggesting political pressure may influence upcoming monetary policy.

“Something has changed since Trump went to visit Powell at the Fed,” the analyst noted, referencing Trump’s shift from calling Powell “an idiot” to describing him as “a good man.”

Also Read: Trader Bounces Back From $400,000 Loss With Bitcoin, Solana, Dogecoin Spot Holdings

What's Next: With Bitcoin's market cap nearing $2.5 trillion and total crypto potentially aiming for $10 trillion this cycle, CryptoInsightUK says the risk-reward on altcoins is far more attractive at this stage.

If Bitcoin doubles from here and altcoin dominance holds steady, alts could 4x purely from capital rotation.

His allocation strategy reflects this thesis:

95% of his portfolio remains in XRP XRP/USD spot, where he sees a potential move to $8–$15 post-breakout.

spot, where he sees a potential move to $8–$15 post-breakout. Dogecoin DOGE/USD is a tactical swing play targeting $1.14–$1.17, driven by expected retail inflows

Despite ongoing consolidation, the analyst believes the breakout toward all-time highs has already begun for many major assets.

"I think it happens sooner than people expect," he said, emphasizing the role of negative sentiment, under-positioning, and macro catalysts as fuel for the next leg up.

Photo: Shutterstock