Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Steady As XRP, Dogecoin Slip

Cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Tuesday, with the market in a holding pattern ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,689.11 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,861.95 Solana SOL/USD $183.90 XRP XRP/USD $3.14 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2277 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001339

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 39.4% and grew 62.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 13.8% and dropped 8.7%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 158,664 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $447.74 million.

SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $157.02 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $65.14 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez estimates Bitcoin's next cycle top at $149,679, based on updated projections.

Pierre Crypto notes BTC is stuck in a tight 4-hour range, with $117,000–$118,000 as crucial support.

A break below could lead to a retest of the 4H 200 EMA and last week's lows, presenting a potential buy zone.

However, a clear breakout above $120,000 is still needed to shift momentum bullish. He also advises watching if Michael Saylor steps in with fresh capital.

Daan Crypto Trades sees Ethereum approaching the $4,000–$4,100 zone, calling it a "critical decision point."

He suggests consolidation here would be healthy, allowing for a stronger and more sustainable breakout toward new highs.

For XRP, trader Galaxy highlights that it's consolidating just below a 3,000-day-old trendline on its BTC pair. A breakout above could be a major technical shift, potentially marking the start of a long-awaited bull run for XRP.

On Solana, Galaxy points out it has been consolidating for over 500 days, a setup that could lead to an explosive move. As the saying goes, "the longer the base, the stronger the breakout."

Trader Polaris XBT is eyeing Dogecoin for a possible entry if it sweeps below $0.215, signaling local liquidity grab before a rebound.

