July 29, 2025 6:52 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Steady As XRP, Dogecoin Slip

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Tuesday, with the market in a holding pattern ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$118,689.11  
EthereumETH/USD$3,861.95
SolanaSOL/USD$183.90
XRPXRP/USD$3.14
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2277
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001339

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 39.4% and grew 62.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 13.8% and dropped 8.7%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 158,664 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $447.74 million. 
  • SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $157.02 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $65.14 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez estimates Bitcoin's next cycle top at $149,679, based on updated projections.

Pierre Crypto notes BTC is stuck in a tight 4-hour range, with $117,000–$118,000 as crucial support.

A break below could lead to a retest of the 4H 200 EMA and last week's lows, presenting a potential buy zone.

However, a clear breakout above $120,000 is still needed to shift momentum bullish. He also advises watching if Michael Saylor steps in with fresh capital.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Daan Crypto Trades sees Ethereum approaching the $4,000–$4,100 zone, calling it a "critical decision point."

He suggests consolidation here would be healthy, allowing for a stronger and more sustainable breakout toward new highs.

For XRP, trader Galaxy highlights that it's consolidating just below a 3,000-day-old trendline on its BTC pair. A breakout above could be a major technical shift, potentially marking the start of a long-awaited bull run for XRP.

On Solana, Galaxy points out it has been consolidating for over 500 days, a setup that could lead to an explosive move. As the saying goes, "the longer the base, the stronger the breakout."

Trader Polaris XBT is eyeing Dogecoin for a possible entry if it sweeps below $0.215, signaling local liquidity grab before a rebound.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$118630.000.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.22640.05%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3840.181.07%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000013-0.30%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$182.86-0.14%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$3.130.06%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved