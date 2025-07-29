Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Steady As XRP, Dogecoin Slip

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 0.8%, currently at $3.9 trillion.
- One trader projects Bitcoin’s next cycle peak at $149,679, with Ethereum slowly approaching its own cycle highs.
- The market’s back, and these 3 income stocks are thriving. See them here→
Cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Tuesday, with the market in a holding pattern ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,689.11
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,861.95
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$183.90
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.14
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2277
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001339
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 39.4% and grew 62.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 13.8% and dropped 8.7%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 158,664 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $447.74 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $157.02 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $65.14 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez estimates Bitcoin's next cycle top at $149,679, based on updated projections.
Pierre Crypto notes BTC is stuck in a tight 4-hour range, with $117,000–$118,000 as crucial support.
A break below could lead to a retest of the 4H 200 EMA and last week's lows, presenting a potential buy zone.
However, a clear breakout above $120,000 is still needed to shift momentum bullish. He also advises watching if Michael Saylor steps in with fresh capital.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Daan Crypto Trades sees Ethereum approaching the $4,000–$4,100 zone, calling it a "critical decision point."
He suggests consolidation here would be healthy, allowing for a stronger and more sustainable breakout toward new highs.
For XRP, trader Galaxy highlights that it's consolidating just below a 3,000-day-old trendline on its BTC pair. A breakout above could be a major technical shift, potentially marking the start of a long-awaited bull run for XRP.
On Solana, Galaxy points out it has been consolidating for over 500 days, a setup that could lead to an explosive move. As the saying goes, "the longer the base, the stronger the breakout."
Trader Polaris XBT is eyeing Dogecoin for a possible entry if it sweeps below $0.215, signaling local liquidity grab before a rebound.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.