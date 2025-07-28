July 28, 2025 11:02 AM 2 min read

PayPal Rolls Out New Crypto Feature: Here's Why You Should Care

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

PayPal PYPL has unveiled a new feature that allows users to connect their personal cryptocurrency wallets directly to merchant checkout pages, enabling seamless crypto payments across borders.

What Happened: This latest enhancement further deepens the fintech company's integration with digital assets.

The process works by routing the crypto payment through exchanges, either centralized platforms like Coinbase COIN or decentralized protocols such as Uniswap UNI/USD, depending on the user’s wallet, Fortune reported on Monday.

The digital asset is then sold, and the value is first converted into PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, before being settled in U.S. dollars and credited to the merchant.

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss highlighted the platform’s goal of global accessibility, noting that users in places like Guatemala can now use crypto to shop with merchants in the U.S., such as in Oklahoma City.

This move signals PayPal's renewed commitment to digital currencies after a brief period of reduced visibility during the 2022 crypto market downturn.

Also Read: SUI Joins Bitcoin, Ethereum With Its Own Treasury Company: Look Who’s Building A $450 Million Reserve

Why It Matters: The company had first entered the crypto space in 2020, enabling select users in the U.S. to trade Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

This functionality was later extended to Venmo users.

PayPal resumed its crypto push in September by enabling merchants to buy, hold, and sell digital assets directly through their business accounts.

Its dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, has also seen growing adoption, with its market cap increasing approximately 70% since January to roughly $850 million, according to data from CoinGecko.

While PayPal currently limits this new crypto checkout feature to select merchants, the company has plans to broaden access to large enterprises in both the U.S. and international markets.

However, it has not provided a specific timeline for this global rollout.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

PYPL Logo
PYPLPayPal Holdings Inc
$78.140.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.66
Growth
58.80
Quality
22.75
Value
57.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$118035.63-1.20%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3787.48-2.24%
UNI/USD Logo
$UNIUniswap
$10.56-3.91%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$377.07-3.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved