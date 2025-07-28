Bonk Explodes For 154% Gain In July: Why Is It Outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu?

Bonk BONK/USD has posted a 154% monthly gain, decisively outperforming Dogecoin's 48% and Shiba Inu's 24% rise over the same period.

Backed by aggressive burns, strong community engagement, and consistent buybacks, momentum is building for another potential surge.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Bonk BONK/USD $0.00003579 $2.9 billion -1.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2382 $35.8 billion -13% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001397 $8.2 billion -10.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Pentoshi says Bonk is showing serious strength and may soon retest its all-time high, noting recent consolidation just below key resistance.

Zer0 predicts this week could bring an explosive breakout as Altcoin Sherpa sees the "next leg loading."

Smoothie Trades points out that $50 million worth of BONK was absorbed in recent trading likely stemming from a forced liquidation by a fund exiting through Galaxy, according to Kadense Pengu.

Despite this intense sell pressure, BONK held its ground, which Unipcs says is proof of strong demand.

With the bull flag formation nearly complete and sell pressure fading, he believes BONK is primed for a run to new all-time highs.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Bonk's open interest and derivatives trading volume expanded 9.5% and 33.7%, respectively.

Community News: LetsBONK.fun will now redirect 1% of total revenue from its marketing fund into buybacks of BONK ecosystem pairs.

Data shows in the past 24 hours LetsBonk generated $1.09 million in fee revenue.

It follows a similar revenue sharing mechanism like the other meme coin launchpad space and overtook Pump.fun in daily volume and token launches.

On July 24, Bonk burned 500 billion BONK (~$18.5M) using revenue from BonkFun, signaling commitment to long-term value creation.

Massive burns reduce the supply of the token thereby potentially increasing its value.

