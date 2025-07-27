Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Climb On Trump-EU Trade Pact — Analyst Says This 'Risk-Off' Signal Could Be Critical As BTC Drives Entire Crypto Market

Major cryptocurrencies posted gains on Sunday evening as markets reacted positively to the Donald Trump administration’s landmark trade agreement with the European Union, with analysts attributing the improved risk sentiment to driving momentum in digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11.26 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.09% $119,385 Ethereum ETH/USD +2.68% $3,877 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +1.96 $0.2433

The crypto market capitalization reached $3.96 trillion, up 1.40%, with Bitcoin maintaining 60.1% dominance and Ethereum holding 11.9% market share.

United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced Sunday on X that “President [Donald] Trump just unlocked one of the biggest economies in the world,” describing the EU’s commitment to open its $20 trillion market and accept U.S. auto and industrial standards.

The deal includes EU purchases of $750 billion in American energy and $600 billion in U.S. investments, with tariffs set at 15% across the board. “Today is a historic day for U.S. trade and will strengthen our relationship with the European Union for decades to come,” Lutnick said.

Despite positive sentiment, crypto markets experienced significant liquidations over 24 hours, with 90,805 traders liquidated totaling $231.04 million, according to CoinGlass. The largest single liquidation occurred on HTX’s ETH-USDT pair, valued at $2.68 million.

The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index registered 67, indicating Greed, up from 64 yesterday and matching last week’s reading. The index peaked at 88, signaling Extreme Greed, in November 2024 and bottomed at 15, reflecting Extreme Fear, in March 2025.

Gold retreated to $3,330 per ounce following three consecutive losing sessions as the U.S.-EU agreement reduced safe-haven demand. The U.S. Dollar Index dipped to 97.5 as the euro strengthened post-agreement.

Broader markets showed strength with S&P 500 Futures at 6,451.75, up 0.42%. Nasdaq-100 Futures rose 0.56% to 23,552.50. The Dow remained at 44,901.92, unchanged from Friday.

The week ahead features Federal Reserve policy meetings and key economic data, including Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, ADP employment, and nonfarm payrolls, with the PCE price index monitored for tariff-related inflation pressures.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11.26 p.m. ET) PanCakeSwap (CAKE) +13.72% $3.22 SPX6900 (SPX) +11.41% $2.20 Jupiter (JUP) +9.70% $0.6130

See Also: Donald Trump Announces 15% Tariff Trade Agreement With EU, Ending Months Of Trade Uncertainty

Analyst Take: Crypto analyst Willy Woo highlighted Bitcoin Vector‘s Risk-Off Signal, noting the current 97-day streak represents the second-longest in three years. “Bitcoin drives the entire crypto market. Knowing when it flips risk-off is critical,” Vector stated, emphasizing the signal’s effectiveness in identifying early transitions before major drawdowns.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe observed Bitcoin testing range resistance over the weekend, suggesting a potential Monday correction before upward movement. “Bitcoin attacking $120,000 is an interesting case as there’s another extension in the trade war,” van de Poppe noted.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock