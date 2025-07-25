Shiba Had Burgers, Mew Has Style — Guess Which One Will Last?

As meme coins push deeper into pop culture, industry voices are drawing lines between hype and sustainability.

Nelson Wang, a leading figure at Cat in a Dogs World MEW/USD, believes Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD foray into physical retail through Welly's fast-food franchise has opened the door for a broader, more scalable avenue — fashion.

"Meme coins can break into a positive feedback loop by engaging communities in real life with branded apparel," Wang told Benzinga.

He cited the Labubu dolls, a viral merchandise hit, as proof that compelling storytelling fused with consumer products can drive cultural momentum.

Wang argues that while financial value matters to some, the long-term success of these lifestyle extensions lies in narrative power and community connection.

"People don't buy a hoodie for ‘value.' They buy it to be part of something intriguing, fun, and personal," he said.

That mindset is playing out in MEW's latest initiative: a high-concept streetwear collaboration with MARKET Studios, known for their disruptive campaigns.

The MEW x MARKET collection features three limited-edition pieces — the Kitty Hoodie, Beanie, and Socks — rooted in MEW's animated lore about a lone feline rebelling against the SHIBEX dog regime.

"This isn't just apparel—it's myth-making," Wang said of the drop, which was unveiled at a packed LA launch party featuring Web3-native performers like Nick Cheo and Babyxd.

Wang positioned MEW's merchandising strategy as distinct from traditional influencer marketing. "There are over 9,000 ways to promote a character or brand," he noted. "But the ones that stick have a coherent story from intent to execution."

He also sees parallels between rising meme coin fandoms and niche cultural movements like skateboarding and hip-hop. "The risks are minimal compared to the upside," he said, provided these brands can communicate values clearly and authentically.

In a broader cultural shift, Wang pointed to Gen Z's preference for short-lived, hyper-local memes and authenticity over mass appeal — an area where legacy fashion brands often fall short. "They're not fast enough to ride the meme wave," he observed.

MEW, which launched during 2024's "cat season," has rapidly evolved into more than a token.

With over 70 collaborations and a 3D animated series in the works, it's positioning itself as a narrative-driven brand using Ethereum ETH/USD-native tools to bridge digital assets and real-world culture.

