Congressional Subpoena, Secret DOJ Meetings...And $2M In Bets: What Polymarket Traders Predict For Ghislaine Maxwell

Activity on crypto-powered prediction platform Polymarket has surged following an unexpected development involving Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former confidante of Jeffrey Epstein recently met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on July 24, sparking a renewed wave of speculation and bets across a wide range of Epstein-linked outcomes.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, described the meeting as "very productive," noting she cooperated fully and did not assert any legal privileges during questioning.

The same day, a House committee issued a subpoena requesting Maxwell to testify publicly on August 11, marking a significant shift in public-facing legal action related to the Epstein case.

In response, traders on Polymarket are wagering heavily on outcomes tied to the Epstein saga.

The most active market, “Will Ghislaine Maxwell testify before Congress in 2025?” has seen $122,000 in bets, with current odds at 38%.

Another hot contract, “Who will leave the Trump Administration in 2025?” is led by Dan Bongino at 39%.

Markets related to classified documents are also drawing major attention.

A contract speculating on whether “Trump x Epstein files will be made public in 2025” has attracted $433,000 in volume, trading at 33%.

An adjacent contract, simply titled “Will Trump release more Epstein files in 2025?” is currently priced at 59%, indicating even stronger market belief in disclosure.

More speculative markets are also in play, including questions about whether Donald Trump ever visited Epstein’s island (trading at 12%) or whether foul play in Epstein's death will be officially confirmed this year (6%).

Bets also include wild theories about ties to intelligence agencies such as Maxwell or Epstein being Mossad operatives (6%) and questions about figures like Steve Bannon appearing in future document releases (12%).

Some wagers stretch the boundaries of plausibility: only 2% of traders believe Epstein is still alive, and 14% think Maxwell will reach a deal with federal authorities before August 31.

The platform has also seen speculation on potential pardons, with 21% of traders betting Maxwell will receive one before 2027, though near-term odds (before July 31) remain low at 1%.

With over $2 million in combined volume across Epstein- and Maxwell-themed markets, Polymarket reflects widespread public interest in unresolved and controversial details of the case.

While Maxwell's recent cooperation hints at potentially significant revelations ahead, what was actually disclosed remains unknown.

For now, traders appear confident that the story is far from over.

