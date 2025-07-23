July 23, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Down To 25 Cents: Where Is DOGE Headed Next?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently hovering around a critical technical resistance, sparking speculation of an imminent breakout as market fundamentals align.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2506 $37.6 billion+24.6% 
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001444 $8.5 billion+4% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001338 $5.6 billion+1.9% 

Trader Notes: In an update in his Patreon group, prominent analyst Kevin noted that DOGE is testing a major resistance confluence, the macro golden pocket and the weekly super trend, last tapped on July 21.

A weekly close above $0.2909 would confirm a breakout from this zone and validate a macro double bottom structure, potentially setting up a rally back to December–January highs.

Trader Kaleo suggests accumulating DOGE on a potential retest of the breakout level:

Statistics: According to Bitinfocharts, wallets holding 0–0.1 DOGE and 0.1–1 DOGE have steadily increased in recent weeks, a sign of growing retail interest.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's open interest hit an all-time high as of yesterday, suggesting elevated trader positioning.

Community News: On July 21, Bit Origin announced it had acquired 40.5 million DOGE as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

Backed by a $500 million capital facility, the firm sees Dogecoin's micropayment utility nearing a major adoption inflection point, citing renewed developer momentum and increasing institutional focus on tokenization.

In a key proposal, DogeOS introduced a new opcode enabling native zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification.

This upgrade would pave the way for advanced off-chain functionality — such as rollups and smart contracts — without compromising Dogecoin's signature speed and simplicity.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2469-8.87%

Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000013-7.14%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000014-8.34%
