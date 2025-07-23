Dogecoin Down To 25 Cents: Where Is DOGE Headed Next?

- DogeOS proposes a new opcode for native zero-knowledge proof verification to expand Dogecoin’s technical capabilities.
- Trader Kevin highlights DOGE sitting at a key macro resistance zone combining the golden pocket and weekly super trend.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently hovering around a critical technical resistance, sparking speculation of an imminent breakout as market fundamentals align.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2506
|$37.6 billion
|+24.6%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001444
|$8.5 billion
|+4%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001338
|$5.6 billion
|+1.9%
Trader Notes: In an update in his Patreon group, prominent analyst Kevin noted that DOGE is testing a major resistance confluence, the macro golden pocket and the weekly super trend, last tapped on July 21.
A weekly close above $0.2909 would confirm a breakout from this zone and validate a macro double bottom structure, potentially setting up a rally back to December–January highs.
Trader Kaleo suggests accumulating DOGE on a potential retest of the breakout level:
Statistics: According to Bitinfocharts, wallets holding 0–0.1 DOGE and 0.1–1 DOGE have steadily increased in recent weeks, a sign of growing retail interest.
Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's open interest hit an all-time high as of yesterday, suggesting elevated trader positioning.
Community News: On July 21, Bit Origin announced it had acquired 40.5 million DOGE as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.
Backed by a $500 million capital facility, the firm sees Dogecoin's micropayment utility nearing a major adoption inflection point, citing renewed developer momentum and increasing institutional focus on tokenization.
In a key proposal, DogeOS introduced a new opcode enabling native zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification.
This upgrade would pave the way for advanced off-chain functionality — such as rollups and smart contracts — without compromising Dogecoin's signature speed and simplicity.
Image: Shutterstock
