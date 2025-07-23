Dogecoin Down To 25 Cents: Where Is DOGE Headed Next?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently hovering around a critical technical resistance, sparking speculation of an imminent breakout as market fundamentals align.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2506 $37.6 billion +24.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001444 $8.5 billion +4% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001338 $5.6 billion +1.9%

Trader Notes: In an update in his Patreon group, prominent analyst Kevin noted that DOGE is testing a major resistance confluence, the macro golden pocket and the weekly super trend, last tapped on July 21.

A weekly close above $0.2909 would confirm a breakout from this zone and validate a macro double bottom structure, potentially setting up a rally back to December–January highs.

Trader Kaleo suggests accumulating DOGE on a potential retest of the breakout level:

Statistics: According to Bitinfocharts, wallets holding 0–0.1 DOGE and 0.1–1 DOGE have steadily increased in recent weeks, a sign of growing retail interest.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's open interest hit an all-time high as of yesterday, suggesting elevated trader positioning.

Community News: On July 21, Bit Origin announced it had acquired 40.5 million DOGE as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

Backed by a $500 million capital facility, the firm sees Dogecoin's micropayment utility nearing a major adoption inflection point, citing renewed developer momentum and increasing institutional focus on tokenization.

In a key proposal, DogeOS introduced a new opcode enabling native zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification.

This upgrade would pave the way for advanced off-chain functionality — such as rollups and smart contracts — without compromising Dogecoin's signature speed and simplicity.

