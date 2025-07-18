Dogecoin Surges 14% In A Week: Is DOGE The Next Treasury Asset Boom?

- Dogecoin is forming a double bottom pattern, targeting $0.42, a 77% upside from current levels.
- A major price surge followed after DOGE was adopted as a corporate treasury asset.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is surging as the first public companies are racing to adopt it as a treasury asset.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2365
|$35.5 billion
|+14.7%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001487
|$8.8 billion
|+9.1%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001334
|$5.6 billion
|+3.3%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a developing double bottom formation on the DOGE chart, with the pattern pointing to a potential target of $0.42, about 77% higher from current levels.
Javon Marks went even further, projecting DOGE could hit $2.28 based on the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, citing past cycles where DOGE exceeded that level. That implies a potential 800% rally from here.
Daan Crypto Trades noted that Dogecoin has been trading in a range for 6 months, but a breakout above $0.26 could unleash a sharp move into the $0.30–$0.40 zone, consistent with DOGE's historical tendency to move slowly, then suddenly explode upward.
Statistics: Martinez stated that whales have purchased 1.08 billion DOGE in the past 48 hours.
Bitinfocharts reflects wallets holding 0 to 0.1 DOGE and 0.1 to 1 DOGE, accounting for 35.2% and 9.6% of distribution respectively, reflected an increase in one week. This implies rising trader interest in the meme coin.
Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's open interest rallied 22.1% in a single day to $3.9 billion.
This implies high trader interest in the meme coin after it was adopted as a treasury asset by a company.
Derivatives trading volume expanded by 86.7% in a single day.
Community News: Bit Origin raised $500 million to buy Dogecoin and hold it as a core treasury reserve, the first-ever corporate move of this kind.
This strategic adoption has changed sentiment, reinforcing Dogecoin's shift from meme to mainstream asset.
