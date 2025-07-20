$1 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Triggers Massive Liquidations — This Is Where It Was Offloaded

A Bitcoin BTC/USD transfer of nearly $1 billion has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency market.

What Happened: The transfer, which originated from Coinbase, was sent to an unidentified wallet, leading to speculation about potential institutional accumulation or a significant holder’s long-term cold storage.

According to the Whale Alert, 7,743 BTC, valued around $916.25 million, was moved from Coinbase to a new wallet. The transaction occurred when Bitcoin was trading at $118,329.11. This event is part of a larger trend of increased whale activity in the Bitcoin market.

As per data from IntoTheBlock confirms a significant increase in large transactions over the past two weeks, suggesting a resurgence of significant holders in the ecosystem.

Adding to the intrigue, a Bitcoin whale dormant for 14 years has reemerged, moving billions of dollars’ worth of BTC in a matter of hours.

Also Read: Decade-Old Bitcoin Whale Emerges, Transfers $207.51 Million BTC With Nearly 112,000% Profit

Lookonchain tracked these transactions, totaling $8.7 billion, distributed across unknown wallets in a series of high-value transfers. This surge in whale activity has coincided with concerns of a potential Bitcoin price correction, with prices dipping below $117,000 earlier in the week.

Moreover, the same long-dormant whale recently transferred 9,000 BTC ($1.06 billion) to Galaxy Digital. This move, along with another large transfer, has led to increased market volatility and speculation of more sell pressure.

Why It Matters: The recent spike in whale activity, coupled with the significant Bitcoin transfer, has led to increased speculation and volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

The resurgence of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale and the transfer of billions of dollars’ worth of BTC in a short span has added to the uncertainty.

The impact of these activities on the Bitcoin price and the overall market dynamics remains to be seen.

Read Next

Bitcoin Whale Takes $332 Million Short Position, Here's Where It Gets Liquidated

Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI