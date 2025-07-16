XRP Surges 25% In 1 Week: Here's When It Will Hit A New All-Time High

XRP XRP/USD has surged over 25% over the past seven days, fueling bullish momentum as traders look for new all-time highs soon.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.02 $178.9 billion +27.1% Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,113.54 $2.4 trillion +9% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,314.22 $400.5 billion +24.6%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says XRP must secure a weekly close above $3 to kick off a move toward $4.80, which would mark a new all-time high.

Galaxy noted XRP's tendency to retest its previous all-time high, consolidate just below it, and then break through into full price discovery. According to him, $3.30 remains the level to beat for the real rally to begin.

Veteran trader DonAlt, who first called XRP when it was under $0.70, says the setup is aligning once again.

If it clears $3.30 like last time, this next leg could be even stronger, he concluded.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP open interest hit all-time highs on July 15, with an 8.8% spike in the past 24 hours. Liquidations totaled $7.99 million, with shorts accounting for $4.36 million, indicating strong upward pressure forced many bearish bets to close.

