XRP Surges 25% In 1 Week: Here's When It Will Hit A New All-Time High

- Analyst says a weekly close above $3 could trigger a breakout to $4.80, a new all-time high.
- Open interest in XRP jumped 8.8% in 24 hours, reaching record levels on July 15.
XRP XRP/USD has surged over 25% over the past seven days, fueling bullish momentum as traders look for new all-time highs soon.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.02
|$178.9 billion
|+27.1%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,113.54
|$2.4 trillion
|+9%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,314.22
|$400.5 billion
|+24.6%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says XRP must secure a weekly close above $3 to kick off a move toward $4.80, which would mark a new all-time high.
Galaxy noted XRP's tendency to retest its previous all-time high, consolidate just below it, and then break through into full price discovery. According to him, $3.30 remains the level to beat for the real rally to begin.
Veteran trader DonAlt, who first called XRP when it was under $0.70, says the setup is aligning once again.
If it clears $3.30 like last time, this next leg could be even stronger, he concluded.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP open interest hit all-time highs on July 15, with an 8.8% spike in the past 24 hours. Liquidations totaled $7.99 million, with shorts accounting for $4.36 million, indicating strong upward pressure forced many bearish bets to close.
