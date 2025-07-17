July 17, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading mixed on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin dipping but altcoins outperforming.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$117,620
EthereumETH/USD$3,423
SolanaSOL/USD$175.20
XRPXRP/USD$3.25
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2138
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001442

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 18.2% and grew by 54.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 4% and jumped 5%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows145,767 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $544.11 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $799.4 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $726.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle says Bitcoin's surge is fueled by rising global liquidity, a macro tailwind that continues to support its ascent.

With this backdrop, the long-standing $150,000 target now appears conservative, hinting at potential for even higher valuations.

Crypto trader Posty highlights Bitcoin's recent breakout from a cup and handle pattern, which has already carried it to $123,000.

If BTC mirrors its previous 59% rally, he projects the next leg up to around $150,000. His advice: it may be time to start locking in some gains.

Ted Pillows, an OKX partner, says Ethereum is grinding toward $4,000, and any pullbacks in the near term are likely to be buy-the-dip opportunities.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged a major bullish breakout on Dogecoin's chart, suggesting renewed upside momentum as DOGE appears ready for another leg higher.

Daan Crypto Traders noted Solana has flipped its daily 200MA/EMA and is closing in on the key $180 resistance, a level it hasn't decisively cleared in nearly five months. He adds that the strong performance from meme coins is giving SOL a tailwind, but $180 remains the key level to watch for a breakout.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117673.78-0.82%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21501.03%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3428.131.63%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000140.35%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$176.201.43%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.256.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved