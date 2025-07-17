Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are trading mixed on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin dipping but altcoins outperforming.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,620 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,423 Solana SOL/USD $175.20 XRP XRP/USD $3.25 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2138 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001442

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 18.2% and grew by 54.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 4% and jumped 5%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows145,767 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $544.11 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $799.4 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $726.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle says Bitcoin's surge is fueled by rising global liquidity, a macro tailwind that continues to support its ascent.

With this backdrop, the long-standing $150,000 target now appears conservative, hinting at potential for even higher valuations.

Crypto trader Posty highlights Bitcoin's recent breakout from a cup and handle pattern, which has already carried it to $123,000.

If BTC mirrors its previous 59% rally, he projects the next leg up to around $150,000. His advice: it may be time to start locking in some gains.

Ted Pillows, an OKX partner, says Ethereum is grinding toward $4,000, and any pullbacks in the near term are likely to be buy-the-dip opportunities.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged a major bullish breakout on Dogecoin's chart, suggesting renewed upside momentum as DOGE appears ready for another leg higher.

Daan Crypto Traders noted Solana has flipped its daily 200MA/EMA and is closing in on the key $180 resistance, a level it hasn't decisively cleared in nearly five months. He adds that the strong performance from meme coins is giving SOL a tailwind, but $180 remains the key level to watch for a breakout.

