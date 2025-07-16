Inside Trump's Oval Office Crypto Push: Why Did 11 Republicans Suddenly Change Their Vote?

President Donald Trump's unexpected late-night intervention to revive stalled cryptocurrency legislation has re-energized what many in the industry see as a defining moment for digital assets in the United States.

What Happened: After a failed procedural vote earlier in the day threatened the fate of three major crypto-related bills, Trump convened 11 key Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office.

By the end of the meeting, he announced that all had agreed to support the legislation in a renewed vote scheduled for the following morning.

The move sent a powerful signal to both markets and lawmakers that digital assets are no longer relegated to the political margins.

Trump's involvement, according to several industry leaders, underscores the rising relevance of crypto in national policy and global competition.

"This shows crypto is no longer a fringe topic," Michael Gord, CEO of GDA Capital told Benzinga.

He noted that Trump's decision to apply political pressure turned what was previously a partisan debate into a broader economic strategy.

"By pressing conservative Republicans to back these bills, he's sending a message to markets that digital assets are becoming a serious geopolitical lever."

The bills in question — the GENIUS Act, the Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act — form the core of a broader Republican effort dubbed "Crypto Week."

Collectively, they aim to provide much-needed regulatory clarity around stablecoins, delineate the roles of the SEC and CFTC in overseeing digital assets, and limit the development of a central bank digital currency.

Supporters argue these laws could finally allow U.S. institutions and developers to operate under a clear legal framework — a factor long cited as a barrier to investment.

"The United States will grow more rapidly," said Przemysław Kral, CEO of Zondacrypto, pointing to the regulatory pause following the collapse of FTX and years of enforcement-led policymaking.

Kral compared the moment to the early years of the internet, saying that far from limiting crypto's appeal, clear rules will accelerate its integration with traditional finance.

The path to this point, however, was far from smooth.

Also Read: $100M In PAC Funding, But Still No Crypto Laws — What Coinbase Wants Washington To Know

Why It Matters: Earlier in the day, several conservative Republicans joined with Democrats to block the bills over procedural disagreements.

While the setback sent shares of crypto firms tumbling, House Speaker Mike Johnson maintained that further negotiations would continue and they did, with Trump stepping in personally.

That level of engagement from the Oval Office, said Tory Green, Co-Founder of io.net, reflects the reality of how progress is often made in Washington.

"The headlines might focus on political muscle, but the core takeaway is that pragmatic lawmaking sometimes means real negotiation," he said.

Green sees the proposed rules as laying the groundwork for open and accountable digital innovation — especially in emerging sectors like decentralized AI.

As the bills return for a new vote, industry leaders are watching closely.

Michael Cameron, Co-Founder of Superb, emphasized the symbolic importance: "It's not clarity yet, but it's a shift from ‘we don't want you' to ‘ok, maybe.' And that matters."

Even if full implementation takes time, the short-term implications could be significant.

Tom Gillingham, VP of Growth & Strategy at Circuit, said passage of the GENIUS Act would provide something the industry has long craved: "Clarity and federal-level seriousness."

The GENIUS Act, in particular, sets guardrails for stablecoin issuers and limits the scope of discretionary enforcement — moves that are expected to unlock more mainstream financial participation.

Green added that these provisions would shift competition among stablecoin providers toward transparency and reliability, rather than regulatory arbitrage.

And while the bills still face Senate deliberation, Trump's involvement may have reshaped the trajectory.

As Cameron put it: "Love him or hate him, when Trump steps in, stuff tends to move."

With bipartisan momentum gathering and investor optimism cautiously rising, the crypto industry is now on the verge of securing the regulatory clarity it has sought for over a decade.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock