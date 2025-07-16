$600M In 1 Day: Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Suddenly So Bullish?

As Bitcoin rebounds back to $119,000, spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs saw a net inflow of $403 million on Jul. 15, marking the ninth consecutive day of positive flows, according to data from SoSoValue.

Spot Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs also recorded a net inflow of $192 million, extending their own streak to eight days.

What Happened: The cumulative inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have now reached $53 billion, while Ethereum ETFs have gathered $5.7 billion.

The total assets under management for US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $149.6 billion, representing 6.4% of the total Bitcoin market cap.

Ethereum ETFs hold $14.2 billion, accounting for 3.8% of the Ethereum market cap.

The renewed inflows into flagship ETFs come at a time of heightened institutional activity and a shift in the broader crypto narrative.

"Bitcoin broke out toward a new all-time high above $120,000, propelled by fresh institutional flows," said Javier Rodriguez-Alarcon of XBTO in a note sent to Benzinga.

He noted that capital remains concentrated in the top market-cap assets, even as broader altcoin participation lags.

Bitcoin has gained over 30% year-to-date, surpassing gold as the best-performing asset so far in 2025.

The rally, analysts say, is being led by steady institutional buying rather than retail-driven speculation.

Fiscal concerns, including President Donald Trump's $5 trillion debt ceiling hike, have boosted Bitcoin's status as a macro hedge.

Ethereum, meanwhile, has surged more than 15% over the past week.

The momentum appears to be driven by speculation surrounding potential ETF approvals that would enable staking, transforming ETH into a yield-bearing asset.

Why It Matters: Despite these inflows, concerns remain.

Tom Bruni, Editor-in-Chief at Stocktwits, pointed out that crypto investors may not fully understand the implications of “Crypto Week” legislation.

"Companies and investors are moving forward with or without it," Bruni noted, citing strong ETF performance and market resilience.

The House failed to pass a procedural bill that would have enabled votes on key legislative packages including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act.

"The market was clearly pricing in progress during Crypto Week," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs. "When key bills stalled, it introduced a wave of uncertainty—especially for institutional participants."

Meanwhile, Greg Magadini of Amberdata said, "Bitcoin has been a large benefactor of macro trends," but added that ETH is now gaining momentum as staking-enabled ETFs and stablecoin utility on Ethereum-based rails gain interest.

As ETF flows continue to drive institutional interest, the upcoming Trump administration's Digital Asset Task Force report expected on July 22 and the Federal Reserve's meeting on July 30 are being closely watched for further macro and regulatory catalysts.

