Bonk Rallies 30% In 1 Week: Should Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Be Afraid?

Bonk BONK/USD is up 30% over the past week, with multiple ETF filings and its low unit price stoking bullish sentiment among market observers.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Bonk BONK/USD $0.00002874 $2.3 billion +29.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1921 $28.8 billion +13.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001306 $7.7 billion +10.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Degengambleeh described BONK as having graduated from meme coin status into a cultural movement.

Rather than chasing hype, BONK is now expected to be a key driver of market momentum.

Osemka says BONK's recent price action was impulsive, an indication of strong bullish momentum.

He expects the breakout zone between $0.000024 and $0.000026 to be retested soon.

Given the heavy interaction with this range over the last year, he calls it a solid loading zone for traders seeking new entries.

Prominent trader Unipcs sees BONK's viral retail appeal and strong fundamentals as catalysts for an explosive rally.

BONK is already listed on major retail and institutional platforms, giving it access to vast liquidity and creating a powerful growth flywheel.

With its low unit price, it appeals to retail traders who dream of turning small bets into “life-changing gains,” much like Shiba Inu during its parabolic run.

BONK's bullish case is further supported by two ETF filings, which could soon provide institutional-grade exposure. According to Unipcs, a $10 billion market cap is not a question of if, but when.

Statistics: Unipcs noted BONK's launchpad, BonkFun, maintained an average 67.2% market share over nine consecutive days.

It generated an average of $1.2 million in daily fees, with 50% of that directed to buy-and-burn mechanisms.

An additional 8% is allocated for Strategic BONK Reserves and BonkRewards, potentially driving annualized revenue of $439 million.

Coinglass data also showed a 13% rise in open interest and derivatives volume, reinforcing the growing market engagement with BONK.

