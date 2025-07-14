XRP Surges 5% To Tap $3: How Soon Will It Hit All-Time Highs?

XRP XRP/USD has tapped $3 for the first time since January as renewed confidence in Ripple's expanding institutional utility and broader crypto market strength foreshadow new potential all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.94 $174.4 billion +29.4% Bitcoin BTC/USD $121,836.22 $2.4 trillion +12.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,043.40 $367.4 billion +19.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Pentoshi called XRP's weekly close "strong" and sees the potential for new all-time highs as early as this week.

If price discovery fully engages, he believes a move toward $4 or higher is on the table.

DonAlt labeled this as decision time, saying XRP is at a key inflection point.

A successful breakout could lead to a significant upside run, while rejection here might cause a temporary pullback.

Still, he notes momentum is with the bulls.

Statistics: Santiment reported the highest daily wallet creation (6,939 new addresses on July 11) since March 1.

XRP also dominated online chatter, making up over 5.5% of all crypto-related discussions, the highest since March 18.

Coinglass data shows XRP open interest surged 12% to $8.3 billion — the highest since mid-January.

Derivatives trading volume exploded by 64.6%, while liquidations hit $23.93 million, largely driven by shorts being wiped out.

Community News: ProShares XRP ETF is set to launch on July 18, following its listing on the DTCC earlier this week.

Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton called it a milestone for the 75,000 XRP holders who fought for regulatory clarity and recognition of XRP as not a security.

Remittix, a cross-chain payment network, has added XRP to its fiat on-ramp options, joining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Solana.

This move highlights growing institutional and retail demand for low-fee, high-utility digital assets.

