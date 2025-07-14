XRP Surges 5% To Tap $3: How Soon Will It Hit All-Time Highs?

- XRP crosses the crucial $3 mark for the first time in six months, buoyed by Bitcoin’s breakout and positive Ripple ecosystem developments.
- Traders say price discovery could now push XRP toward $4 and beyond.
XRP XRP/USD has tapped $3 for the first time since January as renewed confidence in Ripple's expanding institutional utility and broader crypto market strength foreshadow new potential all-time highs.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.94
|$174.4 billion
|+29.4%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$121,836.22
|$2.4 trillion
|+12.3%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,043.40
|$367.4 billion
|+19.3%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Pentoshi called XRP's weekly close "strong" and sees the potential for new all-time highs as early as this week.
If price discovery fully engages, he believes a move toward $4 or higher is on the table.
DonAlt labeled this as decision time, saying XRP is at a key inflection point.
A successful breakout could lead to a significant upside run, while rejection here might cause a temporary pullback.
Still, he notes momentum is with the bulls.
Statistics: Santiment reported the highest daily wallet creation (6,939 new addresses on July 11) since March 1.
XRP also dominated online chatter, making up over 5.5% of all crypto-related discussions, the highest since March 18.
Coinglass data shows XRP open interest surged 12% to $8.3 billion — the highest since mid-January.
Derivatives trading volume exploded by 64.6%, while liquidations hit $23.93 million, largely driven by shorts being wiped out.
Community News: ProShares XRP ETF is set to launch on July 18, following its listing on the DTCC earlier this week.
Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton called it a milestone for the 75,000 XRP holders who fought for regulatory clarity and recognition of XRP as not a security.
Remittix, a cross-chain payment network, has added XRP to its fiat on-ramp options, joining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Solana.
This move highlights growing institutional and retail demand for low-fee, high-utility digital assets.
Image: Shutterstock
