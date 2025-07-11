July 11, 2025 12:35 PM 2 min read

XRP Explodes For 25% Weekly Gain: Is A 'Giga Rally' Imminent?

by Khyathi Dalal
XRP XRP/USD has rallied 12% on Friday and 25% on the week as traders see a major breakout beyond all-time highs in the making.

XRPXRP/USD$2.77 $164.1 billion+25.5% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,967.60 $2.32 trillion +8.8%
EthereumETH/USD$2,966.40 $357.9 billion+18.9% 

Trader Notes: Legendary futures trader Peter Brandt says XRP is currently in a short consolidation phase, marked by a "yellow box" on his chart. He expects the next decisive move to be a strong leg up, calling for a bullish continuation.

DonAlt echoed this view, stating that XRP is pausing at range highs but is coiled for what he describes as a “giga go” move. Given how long XRP has ranged, a strong upside breakout is now more likely if momentum sustains.

Statistics: Coinglass data reveals XRP's open interest jumped 20.2%, while derivatives trading volume soared 108.4% in 24 hours. The rally triggered $33.8 million in liquidations, with $28.9 million from shorts — underscoring the intensity of the upside move.

Community News: Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recommended XRP as one of the best tokens for exposure to the tokenization narrative. He advocates investing in a basket of L1s and infrastructure plays including Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Chainlink.

Hougan notes that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is fast emerging as a serious player in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space, with increasing institutional involvement. Holding XRP, he argues, may offer access to long-term gains from this expanding market.

