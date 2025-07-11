XRP Explodes For 25% Weekly Gain: Is A 'Giga Rally' Imminent?

- XRP touched an intraday high of $2.95 on Friday.
- Veteran trader DonAlt and Peter Brandt foresee only a brief pause before a strong bullish continuation.
- Get daily-updated rankings across momentum, growth, value, trends, and quality to spot the strongest stocks in any market.
XRP XRP/USD has rallied 12% on Friday and 25% on the week as traders see a major breakout beyond all-time highs in the making.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.77
|$164.1 billion
|+25.5%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,967.60
|$2.32 trillion
|+8.8%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,966.40
|$357.9 billion
|+18.9%
Trader Notes: Legendary futures trader Peter Brandt says XRP is currently in a short consolidation phase, marked by a "yellow box" on his chart. He expects the next decisive move to be a strong leg up, calling for a bullish continuation.
DonAlt echoed this view, stating that XRP is pausing at range highs but is coiled for what he describes as a “giga go” move. Given how long XRP has ranged, a strong upside breakout is now more likely if momentum sustains.
Statistics: Coinglass data reveals XRP's open interest jumped 20.2%, while derivatives trading volume soared 108.4% in 24 hours. The rally triggered $33.8 million in liquidations, with $28.9 million from shorts — underscoring the intensity of the upside move.
Community News: Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recommended XRP as one of the best tokens for exposure to the tokenization narrative. He advocates investing in a basket of L1s and infrastructure plays including Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Chainlink.
Hougan notes that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is fast emerging as a serious player in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space, with increasing institutional involvement. Holding XRP, he argues, may offer access to long-term gains from this expanding market.
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.