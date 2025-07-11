Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Parabolic As 'Money-Making Season' Gains Steam

Cryptocurrency markets are rallying on Friday morning, with an announcement by President Trump that Canada may face 35% tariffs doing little to halt bullish momentum.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,692.11 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,986.72 Solana SOL/USD $164.17 XRP XRP/USD $2.62 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1987 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001342

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 50.5% and 47.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 9.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 277,683 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.29 billion.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $1.18 billion into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $383.1 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader emphasized that the global crypto market cap going parabolic confirms earlier projections of a blockbuster Q3.

Since his call, Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high, Ethereum surged beyond $3,000, billions in shorts have been liquidated, and altcoins have posted 50%–100% gains.

But Niels believes this is still just the beginning. As BTC consolidates, altcoins could see even larger breakouts.

“The money-making season is here,” he declared.

Trader Tardigrade agrees, noting Bitcoin is coiling up again and appears primed for a massive move.

Crypto Bully shared that he hit his final ETH target at $3,000 with a 10% profit. He now watches $2,850 as crucial support. If it holds, next upside targets include the yearly open and high. He reminded traders: “If you took profit, no regrets—another opportunity is always around the corner.”

Crypto trader Lucky noted that Solana is performing as expected, identifying $170 as the new support level.

Cryptoinsightuk pointed out that XRP nailed a range breakout and is now pushing against critical resistance at $2.60. A clean break could pave the way to $3.00 and beyond.

Dentoshi reminded traders he still sees explosive upside potential on Dogecoin. A reclaim of support/resistance and an EMA flip could be the signal for the next big leg up, but he advises patience until confirmation.



