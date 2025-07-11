Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Parabolic As 'Money-Making Season' Gains Steam

- Global cryptocurrency market cap jumps 6.4% to hit $3.68 trillion.
- Trader says Bitcoin is coiling for a major move; Solana finds new support at $170 and is “moving as expected.”
Cryptocurrency markets are rallying on Friday morning, with an announcement by President Trump that Canada may face 35% tariffs doing little to halt bullish momentum.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$117,692.11
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,986.72
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$164.17
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.62
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1987
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001342
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 50.5% and 47.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 9.1% and 2.1%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 277,683 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.29 billion.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $1.18 billion into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $383.1 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader emphasized that the global crypto market cap going parabolic confirms earlier projections of a blockbuster Q3.
Since his call, Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high, Ethereum surged beyond $3,000, billions in shorts have been liquidated, and altcoins have posted 50%–100% gains.
But Niels believes this is still just the beginning. As BTC consolidates, altcoins could see even larger breakouts.
“The money-making season is here,” he declared.
Trader Tardigrade agrees, noting Bitcoin is coiling up again and appears primed for a massive move.
Crypto Bully shared that he hit his final ETH target at $3,000 with a 10% profit. He now watches $2,850 as crucial support. If it holds, next upside targets include the yearly open and high. He reminded traders: “If you took profit, no regrets—another opportunity is always around the corner.”
Crypto trader Lucky noted that Solana is performing as expected, identifying $170 as the new support level.
Cryptoinsightuk pointed out that XRP nailed a range breakout and is now pushing against critical resistance at $2.60. A clean break could pave the way to $3.00 and beyond.
Dentoshi reminded traders he still sees explosive upside potential on Dogecoin. A reclaim of support/resistance and an EMA flip could be the signal for the next big leg up, but he advises patience until confirmation.
Image: Shutterstock
