July 11, 2025 8:31 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Parabolic As 'Money-Making Season' Gains Steam

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are rallying on Friday morning, with an announcement by President Trump that Canada may face 35% tariffs doing little to halt bullish momentum.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$117,692.11
EthereumETH/USD$2,986.72
SolanaSOL/USD$164.17
XRPXRP/USD$2.62
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1987
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001342

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 50.5% and 47.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 9.1% and 2.1%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 277,683 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.29 billion.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $1.18 billion into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $383.1 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader emphasized that the global crypto market cap going parabolic confirms earlier projections of a blockbuster Q3.

Since his call, Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high, Ethereum surged beyond $3,000, billions in shorts have been liquidated, and altcoins have posted 50%–100% gains.

But Niels believes this is still just the beginning. As BTC consolidates, altcoins could see even larger breakouts.
“The money-making season is here,” he declared.

Trader Tardigrade agrees, noting Bitcoin is coiling up again and appears primed for a massive move.

Crypto Bully shared that he hit his final ETH target at $3,000 with a 10% profit. He now watches $2,850 as crucial support. If it holds, next upside targets include the yearly open and high. He reminded traders: “If you took profit, no regrets—another opportunity is always around the corner.”

Crypto trader Lucky noted that Solana is performing as expected, identifying $170 as the new support level.

Cryptoinsightuk pointed out that XRP nailed a range breakout and is now pushing against critical resistance at $2.60. A clean break could pave the way to $3.00 and beyond.

Loading...
Loading...

Dentoshi reminded traders he still sees explosive upside potential on Dogecoin. A reclaim of support/resistance and an EMA flip could be the signal for the next big leg up, but he advises patience until confirmation.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117833.221.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.19881.90%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2978.670.88%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000130.67%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$163.57-0.47%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.653.89%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Top Stories
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved