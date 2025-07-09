Bitcoin Holds $109,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Attempt To Break Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are trading at range highs on Wednesday, with altcoins buoyed by Bitcoin consolidating just below the $110,000 level.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,529.33 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,717.94 Solana SOL/USD $154.68 XRP XRP/USD $2.38 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1738 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001218

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 15.1% and daily active addresses growing by 13.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 remain relatively flat at around 10,800. Exchanges netflows are down by 192.6%.

Coinglass data reports 70,408 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $150.75 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Stellar XLM/USD $0.2902 Raydium RAY/USD $2.46 SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.46

Trader Notes: Crypto General noted that Bitcoin is consolidating within its daily range, setting up for a potential breakout. Despite skepticism around tariffs and Trump’s recent announcement, the chart signals remain bullish. He targets a move toward $115,000 in the near term.

Crypto trader Scient believes BTC is currently stuck in a “nowhere” zone, limiting trading interest. While he is watching two key trigger levels, he is also waiting for one of these scenarios to play out before re-engaging.

Short setup: If price sweeps and deviates above $110,500, you’re looking to short.

Long setup: If price sweeps below $105,200, you’re interested in a long entry.

Trader AK47 observed high-leverage liquidity pockets have formed around $110,000 and $108,000. These zones are likely price magnets, increasing the chances of a move toward them in the short term.

