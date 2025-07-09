Bitcoin Holds $109,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Attempt To Break Higher

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.5% highertot $3.4 trillion.
- One trader highlights two actionable setups for Bitcoin, one bearish and one bullish.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading at range highs on Wednesday, with altcoins buoyed by Bitcoin consolidating just below the $110,000 level.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,529.33
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,717.94
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$154.68
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.38
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1738
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001218
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 15.1% and daily active addresses growing by 13.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 remain relatively flat at around 10,800. Exchanges netflows are down by 192.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 70,408 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $150.75 million.
Notable Developments:
- Buckle Up, Visa: Stablecoins Process $800 Billion In Transactions Per Month, Report Finds
- XRP, Ethereum, Solana And One Surprise Crypto (Not Bitcoin) Are Bitwise’s ‘Cleanest Plays’
- Polymarket Bettors See 50% Chance Of Fed September Rate Cuts As Trump Turns Up Heat On Powell
- Cathie Wood Agrees Circle IPO Is ‘Crypto’s ChatGPT Moment’ — Warns Institutions That Ignoring The AI-Crypto Combo ‘Just Isn’t An Option’
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Stellar
|XLM/USD
|$0.2902
|Raydium
|RAY/USD
|$2.46
|SPX6900
|SPX/USD
|$1.46
Trader Notes: Crypto General noted that Bitcoin is consolidating within its daily range, setting up for a potential breakout. Despite skepticism around tariffs and Trump’s recent announcement, the chart signals remain bullish. He targets a move toward $115,000 in the near term.
Crypto trader Scient believes BTC is currently stuck in a “nowhere” zone, limiting trading interest. While he is watching two key trigger levels, he is also waiting for one of these scenarios to play out before re-engaging.
- Short setup: If price sweeps and deviates above $110,500, you’re looking to short.
- Long setup: If price sweeps below $105,200, you’re interested in a long entry.
Trader AK47 observed high-leverage liquidity pockets have formed around $110,000 and $108,000. These zones are likely price magnets, increasing the chances of a move toward them in the short term.
