July 9, 2025 8:47 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Stalls Around $109,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading modestly higher on Wednesday morning as markets await further tariff announcements by President Trump.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$109,110.29
EthereumETH/USD$2,628.26
SolanaSOL/USD$154.09
XRPXRP/USD$2.38
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1736
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001199

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transcation decreased by 15.1% and 21.4%, respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 13.5% and 0.8%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 68,688 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $138.76 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $80 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $46.6 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader BitBull spotted a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern on both the 3-day BTC chart and RSI.

He says confirmation requires either a 3-day candle close above $110,000 or RSI closing above 70. If confirmed, BTC could enter a 3–4 week “up-only” rally.

Crypto trader Momin flagged that Bitcoin dominance slipping below 65% could mark a shift to an altcoin-led rally, especially if the daily close confirms.

With Ethereum showing strength and exchange supply drying up, he concluded, "A new rally likely incoming soon!"

Follis sees a clean range developing in Solana and is watching for long entries on sweeps of the range low. For Ethereum, he also notes a clean setup but advises that high-probability trades lie at the extremes of the current range.

DonAlt highlighted XRP coiling beneath resistance. He notes that if it doesn't break out soon, XRP could remain range-bound for another 1–2 months.

For Dogecoin, Hardy pointed out that $15 billion in liquidations are stacked between $0.17–$0.19. A move above this zone could trigger a massive, short squeeze with major upside potential.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109418.170.45%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.17401.78%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2663.981.84%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000122.11%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$154.411.77%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.393.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved