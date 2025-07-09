Bitcoin Stalls Around $109,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are trading modestly higher on Wednesday morning as markets await further tariff announcements by President Trump.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,110.29 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,628.26 Solana SOL/USD $154.09 XRP XRP/USD $2.38 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1736 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001199

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transcation decreased by 15.1% and 21.4%, respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 13.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 68,688 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $138.76 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $80 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $46.6 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader BitBull spotted a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern on both the 3-day BTC chart and RSI.

He says confirmation requires either a 3-day candle close above $110,000 or RSI closing above 70. If confirmed, BTC could enter a 3–4 week “up-only” rally.

Crypto trader Momin flagged that Bitcoin dominance slipping below 65% could mark a shift to an altcoin-led rally, especially if the daily close confirms.

With Ethereum showing strength and exchange supply drying up, he concluded, "A new rally likely incoming soon!"

Follis sees a clean range developing in Solana and is watching for long entries on sweeps of the range low. For Ethereum, he also notes a clean setup but advises that high-probability trades lie at the extremes of the current range.

DonAlt highlighted XRP coiling beneath resistance. He notes that if it doesn't break out soon, XRP could remain range-bound for another 1–2 months.

For Dogecoin, Hardy pointed out that $15 billion in liquidations are stacked between $0.17–$0.19. A move above this zone could trigger a massive, short squeeze with major upside potential.

