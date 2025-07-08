Why Tokenization Could Outgrow Bitcoin: Crypto's Biggest Success Story

Atul Khekade, co-founder of XDC Network, on Tuesday predicted that tokenization will surpass Bitcoin's BTC/USD transformative power, outlining how tokenization—digitizing and fractionalizing assets like real estate, bonds, and commodities—will reshape the global economy.

Reflecting on his early years in Silicon Valley, Khekade recalled his first experience with Bitcoin.

"For the first time, value didn't just travel. It disappeared from one phone and appeared on another," he said. "That was the moment I realized this was bigger than just payments. It was the beginning of tokenization."

In his view, the evolution from Bitcoin to tokenization marks a broader transformation in how digital systems handle value.

"Where Web2 gave us access to information," he said, "Web3 will give us access to assets, not through paperwork or intermediaries, but directly from machine to machine, peer to peer."

Khekade contrasted this emerging model with the limitations of traditional financial systems. "Banks may show you that a transaction is done," he said, "but the actual movement of value happens hours or days later."

He explained that the focus is no longer just about creating standalone solutions but providing the foundational infrastructure that others can build on.

"We don't build solutions for every sector ourselves," he said. "We build the layer others can use to tokenize what matters to them."

According to Khekade, regulatory acceptance is already underway in several parts of the world.

"We're already working with regulators in Indonesia and the Philippines where XDC is approved for payments," he said. "Several African nations are piloting asset tokenization using XDC."

He emphasized that this shift from speculative assets to tokenized real-world value is already underway and grounded in real deployment.

"Bitcoin solved trustless money," he said. "Tokenization solves global ownership."

Even as the technology gains traction, Khekade acknowledged that the broader tokenization economy is still early in its lifecycle. "It's like the early days of Amazon. You knew something big was being built, but it wasn't in every home yet. That's where we are with RWA tokenization today."

