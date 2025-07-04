Social Media Without Middlemen? WallStreetBets Founder Backs Creator-Controlled Platform

Own. App, a social media platform focused on creator content ownership and monetization, has announced a partnership with Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets, to build what it describes as a creator-owned media ecosystem.

Rogozinski will join Own. App as a strategic advisor, supporting the platform's growth as it prepares to open its beta to the public this July.

The partnership integrates the well-known retail investor community WallStreetBets into Own. App's infrastructure, aiming to provide creators with direct control over their content and communities, without depending on traditional social platforms that typically retain ownership.

"Own. App changes that. It's built from the ground up to give creators true ownership over what they build," Rogozinski told Benzinga in a statement.

Own. App positions itself as an alternative to ad-driven, algorithm-centric platforms by offering decentralized tools that enable creators to retain full rights to their content and audiences.

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Treasury Frenzy ‘Will Fade’

The platform is designed to support monetization models like tipping, tokenized rewards, and a Creator Fund linked to its native OWN/USD Token.

Amir Kaltak, CEO and Co-Founder of Own. App, said the collaboration with Rogozinski and the WallStreetBets community signals a push toward reshaping creator rights in social media.

"The current system isn't built for creators—it's built on them," Kaltak said.

Own. App's upcoming Plug-In Layer, expected later this year, will allow WallStreetBets to integrate its community tools directly into the platform, providing its user base with more control over their engagement and monetization.

According to the company, this collaboration highlights a broader movement where online communities are seeking direct ownership of their platforms and influence, a shift being enabled by blockchain-backed infrastructure.

Own. App's COO and Co-Founder, Katia Zaitsev, emphasized that the platform's focus is on improving creator outcomes rather than leading with Web3 terminology.

"We led with better outcomes for creators," Zaitsev said.

The platform has gained early traction with over 45,000 users waitlisted during its private phase.

It promises features such as global monetization access, merit-based visibility without algorithmic gatekeeping, and blockchain-backed licensing for content.

Own. App's long-term roadmap includes building a decentralized foundation for social media where creators, rather than platforms, control narratives, revenue, and audience relationships.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Inside The Trump Family’s $620 Million Crypto Empire

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/mundissima