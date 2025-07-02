Inside The Trump Family's $620 Million Crypto Empire

Since retaking the White House, Donald Trump's reported net worth has remained broadly stable, around $6.5 billion on Election Day to roughly $6.4 billion today.

Yet the makeup of his wealth has changed dramatically, with the Trump family now leaning heavily into crypto ventures and fast-moving digital assets that are reshaping their financial empire.

While the Trumps have long profited from real estate licensing and branded products, their foray into cryptocurrency has dramatically accelerated their potential earnings.

According to Bloomberg, Trump-linked crypto ventures have added at least $620 million to his fortune in just a few months.

These projects, including World Liberty Financial and a Trump-branded meme coin TRUMP/USD, now vastly outpace earnings from traditional licensing, which generated $34 million last year.

World Liberty Financial, one of the Trump family’s most lucrative crypto initiatives, sold about $550 million in tokens by March, with roughly $390 million of that attributed to the Trump family's earnings.

The family also holds more than 22 billion additional tokens, though these are currently excluded from Trump's wealth calculation due to restrictions on transferring them, restrictions the company has recently suggested may change.

The project also launched a stablecoin, USD1, which gained traction after Abu Dhabi-based MGX announced it would use the token for a $2 billion investment in Binance.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws, now serves as an adviser to World Liberty Financial alongside figures like crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

Using benchmarks from comparable stablecoin issuers, World Liberty's implied valuation could exceed $1.4 billion, though Bloomberg considers this too speculative to include in Trump's official wealth tally.

With USD1's circulation reaching $2.2 billion, World Liberty's reserves could generate an estimated $100 million annually.

The Trump family's crypto footprint also includes the Trump-branded meme coin, launched on inauguration weekend.

Family-linked entities hold 80% of the token's supply, with portions set to become tradeable over the next three years.

The Trump Organization is credited with a 40% ownership stake.

Also Read: Circle Stock Is A ‘Must Hold,’ Says Bernstein: Here’s Why

Bloomberg values Trump's current meme coin holdings at approximately $150 million, excluding roughly $7 billion worth of tokens that will vest gradually.

The meme coin's popularity surged after the Trump family hosted a dinner for its top 220 holders in May at the Trump golf club in Virginia, drawing attention from high-profile guests like Justin Sun.

Outside the event, protesters labeled it the “Grifter Gala,” underscoring the controversy surrounding Trump's crypto ventures.

Eric Trump recently revealed that World Liberty Financial plans to acquire a large position in the Trump memecoin, further connecting the family's various crypto interests.

Another major venture in development is American Bitcoin, a crypto-focused company spun out of a Trump-affiliated investment bank.

Initially focused on AI and data centers, the firm pivoted to Bitcoin mining earlier this year.

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 HUT agreed to transfer nearly all of its mining equipment to American Bitcoin, which is set to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP.

The merger values the new entity at over $3 billion, a figure Bloomberg notes far exceeds the book value of its mining assets, estimated at just $120 million.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization secured a major real estate win in January when it gained approval to build 1,500 luxury condos at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Bloomberg estimates the property's value has now jumped from $350 million to $1.5 billion.

While Truth Social, Trump's publicly traded social media company, initially added over $4 billion to his wealth, its valuation has since fallen to $2 billion following substantial losses last year.

Despite this decline, the family's focus on rapidly monetizing crypto assets appears to be a defining feature of Trump's financial resurgence.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock