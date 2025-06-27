Bitcoin Yields Of Up To 8% Are No Longer A Fantasy: Here's Who's Offering Them

Dubai-based yield protocol Multipli has launched its institutional-grade Bitcoin BTC/USD yield product, adding to its growing suite of offerings and attracting millions in capital within minutes of going live.

The platform's Bitcoin product delivers up to 8% annual yield through cash-and-carry arbitrage strategies, bypassing high-risk lending practices.

The Bitcoin launch follows rapid growth in Multipli's stablecoin vaults, which have reached nearly $100 million in total value locked (TVL) just seven weeks after launch.

Multipli's approach has resonated with crypto-native funds and family offices seeking sustainable, market-driven returns.

Multipli's yield strategies, which mirror conservative arbitrage tactics employed by large institutional players like BlackRock and Nomura, offer frictionless access for retail and institutional investors.

Unlike traditional funds that typically require $5 million minimums and involve complex onboarding, Multipli users can directly participate via tokenized fund shares with same-day liquidity and multi-chain support.

Also Read: Coinbase Is The ‘Amazon Of Crypto Services’, Price Target Boosted To $510: Bernstein

A company spokesperson said Multipli's platform eliminates traditional barriers to asset management, offering "risk-adjusted institutional-grade yield without institutional friction."

The system is built to streamline access while providing transparency, on-chain performance data, and real-time dashboards.

The platform's yield mechanism involves going long spot Bitcoin and short futures to capture the basis spread, a strategy widely used in traditional finance but now available to smaller investors through Multipli's infrastructure.

Multipli's CEO, Shaaran Lakshminarayanan, said the firm plans to expand beyond Bitcoin and stablecoins into tokenized gold and other real-world assets in the future. "Our vision is to make institutional-grade asset management radically accessible to everyone," Lakshminarayanan said.

Multipli's model integrates both asset managers and decentralized finance participants in a programmable, composable framework that also enables lending and secondary market activity tied to tokenized yield strategies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock