Can Ledger's MEV Max Vault Boost Your ETH Rewards? What Crypto Stakers Need To Know

Digital assets security provider Ledger on Wednesday announced it has integrated Chorus One's MEV Max Vault into its Ledger Live platform, giving users direct access to optimized Ethereum ETH/USD staking rewards.

The partnership enables Ledger Live users to stake and unstake ETH through Chorus One's MEV Max without leaving the Ledger Live app.

This move expands ETH staking options to Ledger's large user base, with more than seven million Ledger devices sold globally and approximately 20% of the world's crypto assets secured through the company's hardware.

The MEV Max Vault is designed to maximize staking yields by leveraging advanced infrastructure, close collaboration with Ethereum block builders, and proprietary research strategies.

According to Chorus One, MEV Max has consistently delivered higher returns than standard Ethereum staking products, with recent examples including block captures that earned 159.9 and 134 ETH, respectively.

Ledger Live users can now access Chorus One's MEV Max staking interface via the platform's “Earn” and “Discover” sections, allowing seamless ETH staking within Ledger's secure environment.

The integration is part of a broader effort to streamline the crypto staking process and offer more intuitive, user-friendly tools to the mainstream market.

Additional features such as the minting of osETH, a liquid staking token enabling DeFi participation and re-staking, are under consideration for future updates.

Chorus One and Ledger are also exploring more advanced staking functionalities, including looped staking.

Brian Crain, CEO of Chorus One, emphasized the importance of improving accessibility and usability, stating, “It's now on us to create products and services that are seamless and intuitive. What we're doing with Ledger is a major step toward that vision.”

By embedding MEV Max staking directly into Ledger Live, the partnership is aiming to reduce the complexity often associated with staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) tools.

Both companies see the move as a step toward making Ledger Live a more comprehensive financial hub for crypto users.

