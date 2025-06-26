XRP Stuck Below $2.20: Why Is It Not Moving?

XRP XRP/USD is once again capturing attention as technical signals and fundamental developments point toward a potential bullish breakout.

With rising institutional involvement and the latest upgrades to the XRP Ledger, traders are closely watching for confirmation of a trend shift.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.16 $2.6 billion +0.4% Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,265.47 $2.13 trillion +2.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,450.40 $295.9 billion -3%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Cryptoinsightuk highlighted strong bullish signals on XRP's weekly chart.

If XRP closes the week at or above current levels, it will mark the first bullish engulfing candle at a higher low since its local top in January, often a precursor to a major move.

Both the RSI and Stochastic RSI are close to forming a bullish cross, indicating strengthening momentum.

A breakout above the descending trendline, around 8% above current price, would confirm the move and set the stage for an aggressive rally.

Rose Premium Signals echoed this outlook, noting that XRP is pressing against a long-standing descending trendline following a solid bounce from support.

A breakout would likely trigger a continuation rally, with key price targets at $2.4558 and $2.6549.

Traders are eyeing a retest entry as an ideal setup.

Community News: Ripple recently announced the rollout of a Permissioned DEX on the XRP Ledger, tailored for institutional players seeking DeFi access while maintaining compliance.

This system allows regulated financial institutions to trade on decentralized infrastructure—using permissioned order books for assets like XRP, stablecoins, and wrapped tokens.

In a major boost to XRP's credibility, the European Central Bank selected the XRP Ledger for its 12-month Digital Euro pilot beginning in June 2025.

This highlights XRPL's growing role in digital asset tokenization and real-world settlement solutions across Europe.

Ripple's infrastructure is set to be a foundational layer in the ECB's exploration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

