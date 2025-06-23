XRP Sheds 10% In Seven Days – So Why Are Traders Still Bullish?

Zinger Key Points
- Bloomberg raises odds of XRP ETF approval in 2025 to 95%, pushing Polymarket odds as high as 91%.
- Traders eye $1.87 and $1.72 as ideal entry zones, viewing the dip as a buying opportunity.
Despite a 12% weekly decline, XRP XRP/USD continues to attract strong bullish sentiment. Rising ETF approval odds and growing on-chain activity bolster long-term confidence among traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.02
|$119.4 billion
|+3%
|-10.3%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$102,278.23
|$2.03 trillion
|+1.6%
|-4.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,296.59
|$277.2 billion
|+5%
|-12.6%
Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk expects XRP to sweep liquidity near $1.87 before a potential bounce. A drop to $1.72 would be a “blessing entry” but may not materialize. He calls the overhead liquidity dense, suggesting that a breakout could result in a sharp, "glorious" rally.
Another trader, Altcoin Gordon, points to a developing wedge pattern and warns that most traders will notice XRP only after a breakout, when it’s too late. “By then, you’re already selling into their FOMO,” he says.
Peter Brandt sees signs of a potential Head & Shoulders top forming, but cautions that this pattern should not automatically be interpreted as bearish, especially by less-informed observers. The current structure holds unless XRP closes decisively below $1.80, which would trigger a re-evaluation.
Statistics: XRP’ optimism surged after Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas increased the odds of an XRP ETF approval in 2025 to 95%, citing increased SEC engagement in an X post on June 20. This helped spike Polymarket odds to 91%, up from 88% just a day earlier.
On-chain fundamentals also remain solid, with XRP Ledger processing 1.83 million payments on June 22, the highest single-day transaction count since March, reinforcing XRP's role as a high-utility asset.
3iQ's XRP ETF, recently launched in Canada, amassed C$32 million in AUM within just three trading days, making it the largest XRP-focused ETF in the country.
Community News: Lawyer Bill Morgan noted the legal battle between the SEC and Ripple could be resolved within weeks if both parties reach a preliminary ruling. The target deadline for conclusion is August 15, 2025.
