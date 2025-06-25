- HIVE aims to triple hashrate to 25 EH/s, relying heavily on Paraguay’s energy and infrastructure.
- Grid limitations, political shifts and execution delays could disrupt the company’s ambitious growth roadmap.
- Get ahead of Wall Street reactions—Benzinga Pro delivers signals, squawk, and news fast. Now 60% off this 4th of July.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd HIVE is charging ahead with plans to nearly triple its hashrate to 25 EH/s by the fourth quarter of 2025. But while the ambition is clear, the execution risks are anything but negligible — especially in Paraguay, where much of this growth is concentrated.
Read Also: HIVE Digital Energizes Paraguay Site With Major Bitcoin Mining Expansion
Big Ambitions, Bigger Bottlenecks?
"Scaling to 25 EH/s is an ambitious goal. While we're on track, there are always execution risks," says CFO Darcy Daubaras in an exclusive email interview with Benzinga. Among them: hardware shipping delays, global supply chain snags and construction setbacks.
HIVE is betting on Paraguay's abundant hydropower and favorable climate to drive efficient mining. But can the country's infrastructure keep up with HIVE's scale-up?
Daubaras acknowledges the challenges. "Risks do exist. These include regulatory changes, limitations in grid infrastructure, and dynamics of regional trade."
In other words, even the most miner-friendly environment can pose headaches when you’re building out industrial-scale data centers.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
A Local Edge – But Is It Enough?
To mitigate the risk of the ramp-up, HIVE has boots on the ground. Its president in Paraguay, Gabriel Lamas, is a veteran electrical engineer who previously held key roles at Bitfarms and Paraguay's national utility, ANDE. Under his leadership, HIVE is focusing on grid integration, reliability, and energy optimization.
"His deep technical knowledge and proven track record in energy optimization ensure we maintain HIVE's high standards as we scale in South America," says Daubaras.
Still, the question lingers: Can Paraguay deliver the power, political stability and grid reliability needed to keep the lights on at 25 EH/s?
If the answer is yes, HIVE may emerge as one of the most efficient and greenest miners on the planet. If not, the hashrate dream could hit an electric wall.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.