3 Developer Tools For AI And Blockchain

AI is one of the leading narratives in Blockchain in 2025 and the growth is only accelerating, with the AI and blockchain market size predicted to have a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3%, growing from $228 million in 2020 to $703 million by 2025.

But in order to make a novel use case out of the confluence of AI and blockchain, a project needs to leverage the benefits of blockchain – enhanced data management and scalability of AI and improved data quality, security and transactions of blockchain.

The new cohort of blockchain projects jumping into the fray are making their marks on the blockchain AI space by offering new resources for developers with three new projects launching tools that are free-to-use for devs:

Pi Squared has introduced free access to their VSL Devnet, a decentralized platform for verifiable AI execution, cross-chain interoperability, and trusted execution.

"With Web3 still siloed across chains and ecosystems, the Pi Squared VSL Devnet, provides a first glimpse at a verifiability-first platform that can unify chains, languages and applications through fast, secure, and programmable infrastructure," Grigore Roșu, Founder and CEO of Pi Squared said.

Nexus is offering developers free access to their final testnet for a Layer 1 blockchain designed to support AI systems by enabling computation and scalability in a uniquely extensible way.

"We need to fundamentally rethink blockchain infrastructure in the age of AI. As AI models become more intelligent, they're consuming compute and issuing transactions at exponential rates" Daniel Marin, CEO and Founder of Nexus said.

Nexus allows people to contribute compute power from any device to help scale the network and experiment with zero-knowledge virtual machines (zkVMs) to build trusted AI applications.

DIA, an open-source blockchain platform with verifiable, trustless oracles for DeFi, RWAs, and web3 applications, launched its mainnet and unveiled the multichain Oracle Grants Program, which provides projects on over 15 participating blockchains withf free access to oracle infrastructure for up to 12 months. Chains offered at launch include Alephium, Ankr, Arbitrum, Aurora, Avalanche, BNB Chain, BOB, GEB, Gelato, Goat Network, Kadena, Linea, LUKSO, Midnight, Plume, Polygon, Stacks, Somnia, Sonic, and Superseed.

AI Oracles act as bridges between the models and the outside world, delivering real-time data (RTD) to apps on blockchain. DIA uses AI to parse and verify data and delivers timely data to AI apps where it is needed.

"Autonomous agents require reliable, real-time data. DIA offers on-chain, machine-readable data for financial markets – such as crypto, FX, and commodities – as well as DePIN metrics like bandwidth or storage. Because DIA feeds are verifiable and on-chain, AI agents don't rely on off-chain APIs or opaque middleware. This unlocks truly autonomous logic and cross-chain operability powered by transparent data," Dillon Hanson, Head of Business Development for DIA said.

DIA's architecture is built for verifiability – every data point is sourced directly from the origin, timestamped, and posted on-chain by DIA's distributed Feeder network with no third-party aggregators or hidden layers.

"DIA's mission is to eliminate the last black box in Web3: the data layer. Without trusted data, blockchains can't deliver on their promise. From RWAs to autonomous systems, every use case hinges on reliable, transparent inputs," Hanson said.

Tools for blockchain devs to use in integrating AI are vital, because they open up new possibilities for creating verifiable, scalable, and transparent AI solutions.

The potential to build better AI with more transparency and accountability through blockchain could very well be the winner. Blockchain's ability to keep immutable records is perfectly suited to the upcoming rise of AI agents that will need reliable accountability. The need for trust and verifiable systems has never been greater.

As new tools emerge and developers innovate, we may witness the formation of the next generation of intelligent, accountable, and decentralized systems.

