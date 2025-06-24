Pudgy Penguins Eyes Top 3 Meme Spot Alongside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu After Nasdaq Spotlight With VanEck

Pudgy Penguins PUDGY/USD stole the spotlight on Monday after joining VanEck at the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony, signaling growing mainstream recognition for the meme coin.

What Happened: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed that Pudgy Penguins rallied 32% after its mascot the Pudgy Penguin appeared on stage with VanEck.

He predicts a break above $0.010 could pave the way for a move toward $0.012.

Lord Durden pointed out the striking symmetry between Pepe PEPE/USD and PENGU, especially when viewed through Fibonacci levels.

With PENGU now enjoying cultural momentum after its Nasdaq debut, the trader sees it as “positioning itself as a major force in crypto culture.”.

The unexpected crossover between TradFi and meme culture has ignited speculation that PENGU could soon challenge Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD for a top three meme coin spot.

CRG often sceptical of hype cycles, dismissed the notion that this was a top signal. Instead, they believe the chart structure suggests a bottom forming, with viral potential still intact.

Why It Matters: Degen News highlighted that the Pudgy Penguin mascot appeared at the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony along with the VanEck.

While the floor went up by 5% only, trader Xeer believes that if this would be 2021 this news would've sent the floor 3x overnight and PENGU would be ripping 2-3x while the entire timeline lost its mind.

JBond Wagon detailed that Pudgy Penguins is no ordinary project: it boasts billions of GIPHY views, millions of followers, strong toy sales, and major retail partnerships, all centered around one iconic image: Pax, the blue penguin.

As the brand expands with more distribution and partnerships, its notoriety grows, bringing more attention, more sales, and more investor demand. While it's still early for TradFi access, a potential ETF by VanEck could change that.

