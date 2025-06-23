Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken On Iran-Israel Tensions – Reclaim $105,000 Or Brace For Sideways Summer

Zinger Key Points
- Global crypto market cap down 0.76%, sitting at $3.1 trillion with a slight bearish tilt.
- Traders say Bitcoin must reclaim $105,000 soon or face a drawn-out consolidation phase, Dogecoin should hold key range for support.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness at the start of the week, as geopolitical fears intensify with the U.S. stepping deeper into the Iran-Israel conflict. Bitcoin is holding above $100,000 but remains under pressure after weekend volatility.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$101,513.69
|-0.95%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,247.76
|-0.57%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$133.90
|-0.46%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$1.99
|-2.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1518
|-2.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001079
|+0.06%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s large transaction volume increased 53.9% and 55.6%, respectively. However, daily active addresses for both witnessed a decline of 10% and 16.3%, respectively.
- CoinGlass data shows that 181,115 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the total liquidations at $627.86 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $6.37 million (as of June 20) into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $11.3 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto Seth says Bitcoin's high-time-frame strategy remains to hold spot positions, but short-term action hinges on geopolitical developments. If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, oil price surges could spark a broader economic shock, potentially dragging crypto lower alongside global markets.
Crypto trader Jelle notes Bitcoin lost its 50-day moving average (MA) and closed back within a prior range, indicating a failed breakout. Reclaiming $105,000 quickly is crucial to avoid a sideways summer of stagnation and uncertainty. The next few days should reveal the market's direction.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Crypto trader Kevin flags Dogecoin’s battle to hold above the weekly 200 SMA & EMA, along with the macro 0.382 Fib level. The critical support zone to watch is $0.1434–$0.1265. Holding this range keeps DOGE's bullish structure intact.
Ted Pillows observes Ethereum has bounced off the $2,100 support, but to turn bullish, ETH must reclaim $2,350. Failure to break out may lead to a retest of prior lows or even deeper correction.
Cas Abbe sees Solana bouncing cleanly off its support — a bullish signal suggesting strong buyer interest. He believes the pending ETF approval has yet to be priced in, positioning SOL for a potential rally in July.
Read Next:
Bitcoin Quietly Entered A New Era In March: Here’s What’s Really Behind It
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.