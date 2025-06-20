June 20, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady: No Top In Sight, 'Plenty Of Room To Grow'

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

The crypto market remains stable with a bullish undertone, driven by continued institutional accumulation, strategic Bitcoin reserve initiatives from the U.S. and El Salvador, and the impact of an upcoming Bitcoin options expiry, which is providing upward price pressure.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$106,035.22+1%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,552.86+0.8%
Solana SOL/USD$148.49+1.7%
XRP XRP/USD$2.17+0.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1707+0.9%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001177+1.5%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s large transaction volume decreased by 27.8% and 17.2%, respectively. Also, daily active addresses for both witnessed a decline of 2.2% and 7.2%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 65,828 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $130.69 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $389.6 million (as of June 18) into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $19.1 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle believes Bitcoin's bounce from strong support is a positive sign. A reclaim of $107,000 could flip short-term charts bullish, paving the way for another push to all-time highs.

In another X post, he also noted that the MVRV Z-Score, a reliable market top indicator, remains far from flashing red, suggesting BTC has "plenty of room to grow."

Ted Pillows points to Ethereum consolidating above its 200-day EMA for over 45 days. If this level continues to hold, a breakout seems inevitable.

Crypto trader Scient sees Solana trading in a clean range, ideal for simple support/resistance trades, making it one of the more navigable altcoins in current conditions.

Trader Tardigrade highlights that Dogecoin is approaching a bullish Golden Cross, a technical event that, if confirmed, could unleash a 200%–300% rally.

