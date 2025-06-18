This Crypto Firm Is Buying 1,000 Bitcoins: Here's Why It Could Change Everything

K33, a Norway-based digital asset brokerage and research firm, has launched a directed share issue to raise at least SEK 85 million (approximately $8 million USD). The proceeds will be used to acquire up to 1,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD to hold on its balance sheet.

The company confirmed the share offering has already received full subscription commitments, including a €100,000 investment from CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen through his personal holding entity.

The offering, priced at SEK 0.1036 per share, is managed solely by Pareto Securities AS and represents a move by K33 to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin while reinforcing its operational capabilities as a crypto broker.

"This raise marks a major milestone towards our initial goal of acquiring 1,000 BTC before scaling further," said Jenssen.

"We strongly believe that Bitcoin represents the future of global finance and are positioning K33 to benefit maximally from this. A strong balance sheet built on Bitcoin enables us to significantly improve our brokerage operation while maintaining full exposure to Bitcoin's upside potential,” he said.

According to the company, the Bitcoin accumulation strategy aims to enhance profitability, expand product offerings, and improve appeal to institutional clients without placing the purchased assets at risk.

K33 first announced its BTC-focused treasury strategy on May 28, 2025.

The new capital raise enables quick access to funds to execute that vision and potentially scale beyond the initial 1,000 BTC target, depending on market demand and board discretion.

The company emphasized that the BTC holdings will not only provide financial exposure but also operational leverage, allowing K33 to offer more competitive services while aligning its core assets with the cryptocurrency markets it serves.

