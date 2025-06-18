Own. App Launches Beta, Introduces Blockchain-Backed Monetization Tools For Creators

Own.App, a new social media platform focused on creator monetization, has opened its public beta after drawing over 40,000 users to its waitlist during an invite-only trial.

Now live on iOS and Android, the app uses blockchain infrastructure to enable performance-based earnings and true content ownership.

Its algorithm prioritizes content discovery through engagement rather than follower count or ad spend, aiming to level the playing field for emerging creators.

Users can monetize through five built-in methods, including tipping, licensing, brand deals, an integrated shop, and tokenized rewards.

"We're not building another social app—we're building a new economy where creators are the platform," said Own. App CEO Amir Kaltak. "Own. App rewards talent, and gives every user a real stake in what they create."

The company designed the platform to provide global payout parity, content control, and direct ownership of both audiences and earnings.

Blockchain elements operate behind the scenes, though the app does not require users to engage directly with crypto infrastructure.

The company reported strong early adoption among creators aged 18–24, who are familiar with digital creation but often voice concerns about monetization and algorithmic visibility on mainstream platforms.

The development team includes individuals with prior experience at platforms such as TikTok, Tinder, and Bumble.

Additional features under development include a token-based Creator Fund, advanced analytics, and expanded commerce tools for creators.

"At Bumble, we helped shift power in dating," said Sarah Mick, co-creator of Bumble and now Chief Creator Officer at Own. App. "At Own. App, we're shifting power in media. Creators are no longer just content machines—they're founders of their own brands."

The app’s broader positioning aligns with growing interest in decentralized social networks and new monetization models that reduce reliance on advertising or third-party sponsorships.

Beta access is being granted gradually, with onboarding instructions being sent to waitlisted users and new creators daily.

