Trump-Branded Crypto Wallet Sparks Controversy, Trump Family Denies Involvement

A cryptocurrency wallet branded with the Trump name is under fire after Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump publicly denied any connection to it.

What Happened: Marketed through the website trumpwallet.com and described as "The First and Only Crypto Wallet for True Trump Fans," the project drew attention on social media platform X, where NFT marketplace Magic Eden promoted it.

The site advertised a waitlist and teased a $1 million Trump TRUMP/USD token reward for participants, along with support for multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Magic Eden’s token.

The wallet image also showed a balance of $1,776, a clear nod to American independence.

Why It Matters: Despite the marketing, Donald Trump Jr. quickly responded on X, saying neither he nor Eric Trump had any affiliation with the wallet.

"The Trump Organization has zero involvement with this wallet product," he stated, adding that their official crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, would soon debut its own wallet.

Eric Trump also clarified, "I run @Trump and I know nothing about this project!"

The confusion deepened as Magic Eden continued to appear as a listed collaborator on the wallet site, leaving uncertainty about whether the platform was truly involved or had its X account compromised.

The wallet's viral spread, coupled with the Trump family's disavowals, has led many to question the true origins and motives behind the launch.

Although the price of the TRUMP token briefly surged following the wallet’s initial appearance, it began to decline rapidly once the denials from Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were widely circulated.

