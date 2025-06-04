Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tick Up As 'Battle For $105,000' Intensifies

Zinger Key Points
- The global cryptocurrency market cap inches up 0.4% to $3.3 trillion.
- One trader sees Bitcoin bouncing from $105K toward $130K—or falling to $95K if it breaks below.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Wednesday morning as institutional inflows continue.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$105,776
|+0.35%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,637.6
|+0.81%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$156.6
|-3%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.25
|+2.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1954
|-0.03%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001304
|-1.3%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased 2.4% and 33.5%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses went up by 10.9%. Bitcoin's exchanges netflows surged by 228.7%.
- Coinglass data shows 67,167 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $141.35 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $378.04 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net intflow of $109.4 million. Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe noted that over the past 12 business days, $650 million has flown into Ethereum ETFs, 20% of all inflows.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlights a surge in institutional and governmental fear of missing out for Bitcoin, suggesting that a new “gold rush” era may be underway as corporations and states race to secure exposure.
Jelle emphasized Bitcoin's ongoing battle at the $105,000 level—calling it a pivotal zone.
A confirmed flip into support could send BTC surging toward $130,000, while a breakdown might lead to a retest of $95,000.
He also pointed out a major liquidation cluster above $110,000, raising the question of whether it could act as fuel for an explosive breakout.
On Ethereum, Jelle noted that price is pressing into a key resistance zone. If that area is reclaimed, he expects ETH to accelerate sharply to the upside.
For Dogecoin, trader Tardigrade pointed to the Bollinger BandWidth tightening, historically a precursor to major volatility. He predicts a huge pump for July.
XForceGlobal remains bullish on XRP, stating that all medium-term indicators point to a new all-time high. The wave patterns from XRP's January peak to its April low show near-perfect symmetry and align closely with key Fibonacci levels (61.8% and 100%). The trader suggests this pattern hints at structured, even manipulated movement, but ultimately in a bullish direction.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.