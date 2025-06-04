Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tick Up As 'Battle For $105,000' Intensifies

Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Wednesday morning as institutional inflows continue.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,776 +0.35% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,637.6 +0.81% Solana SOL/USD $156.6 -3% XRP XRP/USD $2.25 +2.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1954 -0.03% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001304 -1.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased 2.4% and 33.5%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses went up by 10.9%. Bitcoin's exchanges netflows surged by 228.7%.

Coinglass data shows 67,167 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $141.35 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $378.04 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net intflow of $109.4 million. Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe noted that over the past 12 business days, $650 million has flown into Ethereum ETFs, 20% of all inflows.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlights a surge in institutional and governmental fear of missing out for Bitcoin, suggesting that a new “gold rush” era may be underway as corporations and states race to secure exposure.

Jelle emphasized Bitcoin's ongoing battle at the $105,000 level—calling it a pivotal zone.

A confirmed flip into support could send BTC surging toward $130,000, while a breakdown might lead to a retest of $95,000.

He also pointed out a major liquidation cluster above $110,000, raising the question of whether it could act as fuel for an explosive breakout.

On Ethereum, Jelle noted that price is pressing into a key resistance zone. If that area is reclaimed, he expects ETH to accelerate sharply to the upside.

For Dogecoin, trader Tardigrade pointed to the Bollinger BandWidth tightening, historically a precursor to major volatility. He predicts a huge pump for July.

XForceGlobal remains bullish on XRP, stating that all medium-term indicators point to a new all-time high. The wave patterns from XRP's January peak to its April low show near-perfect symmetry and align closely with key Fibonacci levels (61.8% and 100%). The trader suggests this pattern hints at structured, even manipulated movement, but ultimately in a bullish direction.

