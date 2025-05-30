Trump Administration Eyes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve As Part Of US Market Infrastructure Overhaul

The Trump administration is preparing to incorporate Bitcoin BTC/USD into its long-term market infrastructure strategy, according to Bo Hines, Director at President Trump’s Digital Assets Council.

What Happened: Speaking with CNBC at Bitcoin 2025 conference, Hines confirmed the administration is actively exploring a strategic Bitcoin reserve, positioning the cryptocurrency alongside traditional commodities like gold in the government's asset mix.

"This is something we absolutely need to capitalize on for the American people," Hines said. "That includes an accumulation strategy."

The remarks mark the clearest indication yet that a second Trump presidency would formally integrate Bitcoin into national economic planning.

The strategy, Hines suggested, would be developed in coordination with the Commerce and Treasury departments, as outlined in the administration's first executive order on digital assets issued earlier this term.

Bitcoin's finite supply and decentralized nature were central to Hines’ pitch.

Citing venture capitalist David Sacks, he referred to Bitcoin as having "the immaculate conception," free from centralized control or a single issuer, features he said make it ideal for a sovereign reserve asset.

Why It Matters: The proposed Bitcoin strategy forms part of a broader three-phase framework: demolition of red tape, construction of legislative clarity, and infrastructure implementation.

"We’re working to welcome in the golden age for digital assets," Hines said, underscoring efforts to streamline payment rails, reinforce dollar dominance, and welcome offshore innovation back to the U.S.

The administration has already secured bipartisan momentum for the Genius Act, a key digital asset bill.

Hines praised the progress, noting that "15 Democrats voted for the motion to proceed," and expressed confidence in final passage.

The potential move mirrors ongoing developments in the private sector.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Trump Media & Technology Group has devised a $2.5 billion Bitcoin acquisition plan.

Hines welcomed such initiatives, saying, "These companies are going to do the same for their shareholders. And we certainly welcome that."

