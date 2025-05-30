May 30, 2025 3:24 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Can't Catch A Break As Traders See 'Sellers In Control'

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Friday, with continued uncertainty over the future of tariffs depressing risk assets.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,722-1.6%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,6570-3.1%
Solana SOL/USD $160.41-5.0%
XRP XRP/USD $2.20-3.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1992-9.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000131-7.2%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume dropping by 18%, with daily active addresses down by 5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 269,555 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $841 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trade Mayne warns that Bitcoin must bounce around the $104,000 region or face a steeper drop below $100,000.

Trader XO sees “sellers in control” and announces he would be interested in bidding the $102,000 region.

Citrini Research highlighted the inverse correlation between Bitcoin and treasuries, while Lookonchain pointed out that prominent whale trader James Wynn got liquidated again on his long positions on Bitcoin and Pepe.

Market commentator Scott Melker shared a snippet from an interview with Vice President JD Vance, where the latter points out Bitcoin’s properties as a “store of value.”

