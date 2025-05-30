Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Can't Catch A Break As Traders See 'Sellers In Control'

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 4.3% to $3.414 trillion.
- Risk-off sentiment continues to dominate, with altcoins facing heavy losses.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—60% off ends soon.
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Friday, with continued uncertainty over the future of tariffs depressing risk assets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$104,722
|-1.6%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,6570
|-3.1%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$160.41
|-5.0%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.20
|-3.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1992
|-9.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000131
|-7.2%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume dropping by 18%, with daily active addresses down by 5%.
- Coinglass data reports 269,555 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $841 million.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Dips Below $104,000 As Trump Media Raises $2.32 Billion To Build BTC Treasury
- Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2028 ‘Is Just Easy’ With These 3 Policy Shifts, Says Arthur Hayes
- Trump Administration Eyes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve As Part Of US Market Infrastructure Overhaul
- $110M Wiped Out: Bitcoin Whale Trader Gets Burned As BTC Tags $104,150
Trader Notes: Trade Mayne warns that Bitcoin must bounce around the $104,000 region or face a steeper drop below $100,000.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Trader XO sees “sellers in control” and announces he would be interested in bidding the $102,000 region.
Citrini Research highlighted the inverse correlation between Bitcoin and treasuries, while Lookonchain pointed out that prominent whale trader James Wynn got liquidated again on his long positions on Bitcoin and Pepe.
Market commentator Scott Melker shared a snippet from an interview with Vice President JD Vance, where the latter points out Bitcoin’s properties as a “store of value.”
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.